Dentists find their dream home in Summerlin

Native Las Vegans Angelica Thacker and Matthew Thacker, both doctors of medicine in dentistry, knew immediately the Summerlin Tri Pointe Homes community of Kings Canyon was where they wanted to live.

Specifically, Kings Canyon’s nearly 3,800-square-foot, two-story, six-bedroom, 5½ bath and four-car garage Plan Four was their dream home — ideal for entertaining 30-plus family members and even more friends. That’s the short story.

The slightly longer version starts with the couple’s meeting while attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. They have been Summerlin residents for eight years and recently spent months armed with their checklist, visiting multiple neighborhoods and more than a dozen resale homes.

“We knew we wanted to stay in Summerlin, so we set out to find our perfect home,” Angelica said.

Weary of spending their treasured date nights touring homes that never matched up with their checklist, they decided to follow the advice of a cousin, who is a real estate agent. He suggested they consider new-built homes and recommended Tri Pointe’s Kings Canyon in Summerlin’s Redpoint district near the base of scenic Red Rock National Conservation Area.

The Thackers quickly clicked off checklist items at Kings Canyon, first among them a four-car garage. Plan Four offers a split garage, where Matthew has space to work on his woodworking and car repair hobbies with room to allow Angelica to have a pristine space for storing holiday décor and other items.

The couple’s checklist further dwindled as they fell in love with the home’s open floor plan and abundant indoor/outdoor living areas including covered patios, courtyards, lounges and balconies.

“Plus, there’s considerable storage space in the kitchen,” Angelica said. “As the go-to house for big family gatherings, I envision using our new kitchen’s waterfall island as a buffet area for entertaining while everyone enjoys lingering in the kitchen and great room, or heading outdoors to the covered patio or courtyard.“

As avid movie watchers, next up on the checklist was a space for a home theater to accommodate a state-of-the-art sound system, which the Thackers found in the spacious loft area. During construction, Matthew set a record for the number of speakers added to the home, allowing music to not only play in the theater but throughout the entire home.

For quiet downtime after long days at their dental practices, the primary suite is expected to be the couple’s personal haven, where views from the large, covered balcony overlooks one of Redpoint’s signature parks.

Bringing a personal touch to their private sanctuary, the Thackers made structural changes to the home by omitting a bedroom and increasing the size of the primary suite, offering the option to include either a lounge area or larger walk-in closet. Their refuge is further enhanced by a spa-shower in the eloquent bath.

“A big thank you to Andrea with Tri Pointe’s Design Center, who followed our vision board to help us create a home that is our happy place, and a special call-out to the customer service team for their extreme responsiveness,” Angelica said.

Down the road, the couple hopes to open a dental practice in Summerlin. In the meantime, they would like to help Summerlin fight tooth decay. “Remember to floss,” they said.

