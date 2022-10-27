66°F
Design Studio aids buyers in creating dream homes

October 27, 2022 - 2:30 pm
 
The Tri Pointe Homes Design Studio team includes from left, Amber Peters, Andrea Polednak and Kelly Taylor.
The Tri Pointe Homes Design Studio team includes from left, Amber Peters, Andrea Polednak and Kelly Taylor. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes Holly Fite, purchasing coordinator, and Tom Wieme, director of purchasing
Tri Pointe Homes Holly Fite, purchasing coordinator, and Tom Wieme, director of purchasing

Tri Pointe Homes is about providing a premium homebuying experience, and the Design Studio is an important part of that experience.

With the help of expert design consultants, Amber Peters and Andrea Polednak and Design Studio Manager Kelly Taylor, Tri Pointe homeowners are able to select from a wide range of quality products that make their dream home a gorgeous reality.

Tri Pointe’s professional design service is free to all Tri Pointe new homebuyers regardless of home price point, a remarkable service that gives every homebuyer personal attention as they navigate all the decisions about finishes and details. Nearly 350 new Tri Pointe families have been assisted by the design team so far in 2022.

“We have a really great design team, and each member is highly skilled and excited to meet every buyers’ lifestyles and budgets,” Peters said.

New homeowners can select from flooring options that range from carpets to tile, engineered wood and luxury vinyl plank. And, of course, countertops that make a personalized design statement are offered in granite, quartz and marble in a variety of styles and colors.

When it comes to home technology and additional ceiling lighting, the Design Studio shines, showcasing personalized service to ensure buyers are familiar with all the technology that is included in their home.

For those final wow factors, the Design Studio also features an assortment of faucets, door handles, stair rail choices and interior and exterior doors.

“Buying a new home means making many decisions, and it’s our goal to help our homebuyers make the right decisions for their lifestyle, their needs and their budget,” Peters said.

Design consultants routinely touch base with homebuyers throughout the construction process, often working with the on-site team to ensure photos are taken to share with buyers.

“I may have designed thousands of homes, but for our buyers — whether it’s their first or 10th home — this time is the most important,” Polednak said. “Letting our homebuyers know that I am with them all the way through to the end, and that I’m available to answer their questions along the way, is key to ensuring that they will be happy with their new home.”

New homebuyers appreciate Polednak’s expert design sense wrapped in her warm and professional demeanor.

“It’s no wonder Andrea was recognized in 2021 by the Southern Nevada Homebuilders with a Silver Nugget Award as Design Consultant of the Year,” Taylor said. “Because she takes the time to listen to her design customers, Andrea does a fantastic job of helping them curate finishes for their dream home as they enjoy a memorably stressless Design Studio experience.”

The ability to listen to and understand homebuyers’ desires as they navigate through their Design Studio experience is a sentiment and work ethic that Peters also practices expertly.

“Amber Peters’ ability to understand, and sometimes interpret, her homebuyers’ needs means her customers gain a wealth of knowledge from her and appreciate her suggestions throughout their design selection process. She’s patient, creative and knowledgeable — attributes that empower her customers to make educated decisions and contribute to an incredible Design Studio experience,” Taylor said.

“In fact, both Amber and Andrea were recognized with the division’s HEART award for their work,” Taylor said. “HEART is an acronym for the company’s values: Humility, Empowerment, Authenticity, Results and Team. Both team members exemplify all these qualities.”

Together, the team embodies Tri Pointe Homes’ belief that a brand-new home is a blank canvas waiting for you to express your personal style.

“At our Design Studio, we’re here to make design easy, enjoyable and inspiring for you — whether you’re an interior design enthusiast or a beginner,” Peters said. “Our dedicated team of professional co-creators are mindful of your time and budget, and we are committed to bringing the wow factor with an impressive array of styles and options.”

An integral part of the Design Team includes those working behind the scenes. “A big thank you to our purchasing team, which includes Holly Fite, purchasing coordinator, who was recognized this year in the Las Vegas Division as Support Professional of the Year,” said Tom Wieme, director of purchasing.

Together, Fite and Wieme are part of Tri Pointe Homes purchasing department comprised of team members who daily overcome challenges from supply chain interruptions to ensure homebuyers’ design orders are delivered in a timely manner to trade partners. Their work helps homebuyers to stay within budget.

Peters and Polednak credit their ability to make Tri Pointe homebuyers happy to a company’s culture that appreciates its team members and goes the extra mile to make the homebuying journey easy, convenient, and inspirational to homebuyers.

