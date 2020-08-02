Designer Bobby Berk wins Gold Nugget award for Pardee’s Sandalwood in Summerlin

Celebrity designer Bobby Berk took home a prized PCBC Gold Nugget award for Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home for the Sandalwood Plan Two, built by Pardee Homes in the Summerlin master-planned community. PCBC competition recognizes top interior designers, builders, architects and land planners across the United States and internationally.

Built by Pardee Homes, the Sandalwood Plan Two kitchen was designed by PCBC Gold Nugget Interior Design winner Bobby Berk. (Pardee Homes)

”We are thrilled to receive grand award honors in one of the first-ever interior design categories at the Gold Nugget Awards for our Sandalwood Plan Two project,” Berk said. “This model, which we designed in an organic modern style, is truly one of our favorite projects to date. It was a privilege to work with the team at Pardee Las Vegas, who gave us carte blanche to infuse this home with unique and custom details that allowed us to elevate the project to the next level. It was also a pleasure to help bring Woodley Architecture Group’s amazing canvas to life through the interiors. We want to extend our gratitude to all our collaborators for their support. The synergy of combined talents helped make this win possible.”

“Bobby Berk has put his signature on several award-winning Pardee Homes since our first collaboration on two show homes for the 2016 International Builders Show in Las Vegas,” said Pardee Nevada President Klif Andrews. “As creative director, Bobby has overseen interior design as well as outdoor amenities in select homes that celebrate our spirited Southwest indoor/outdoor lifestyle.”

Sandalwood Plan Two’s interior design was inspired by its Red Rock Canyon foothills setting and the home’s monumental sense of arrival, according to Berk, founder of Bobby Berk Interiors + Design.

The “organic contemporary” interior style utilizes natural materials in a neutral, textural and graphic palette, producing an interplay between nature and design. Locally sourced reclaimed wood gives the Plan Two a sense of history and charm, while the furniture is modern, yet casual, creating an effortlessly cool atmosphere.

Located minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the newest Pardee neighborhood in Summerlin embraces the surrounding desert in its modern design aesthetic. Sandalwood showcases three striking architectural styles including Prairie Highland, Desert Modern and Mid-Century Modern.

Bobby Berk is a lifestyle, design expert and entrepreneur who stars as a member of The Fab Five on the Emmy-winning Netflix show “Queer Eye.” After decades of experience in the creative, design and retail spaces, Berk went on to launch his full-service bespoke interior design practice for residential, commercial and hospitality clientele in 2015. Since then, the Bobby Berk brand has grown to also include lifestyle website BobbyBerk.com and the Bobby Berk for A.R.T. Furniture Collection.

Sandalwood homes offer modern, open plans that range from 3,151 square feet to 4,454 square feet with three to five bedrooms and from 3½ to 5½ baths. All plans feature a three-car garage and include an abundance of indoor/outdoor living space to take advantage of the area’s scenery. Each home includes Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart eco-friendly technology to make connected living more convenient and energy efficient. Sandalwood homes are priced from approximately the mid-$700,000s.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.