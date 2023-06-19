Diamond-Level Green-Certified home lists $5.5M

An Environments For Living Diamond-Level Green-Certified luxury estate has just hit the Las Vegas real estate market for $5.5 million.

An Environments For Living Diamond-Level Green-Certified luxury Summerlin home has hit the Las Vegas real estate market for $5.5 million.

The Summerlin home was constructed in 2009 to showcase its commitment to sustainability. It was designed and built using environmentally friendly materials, advanced energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices.

The home, located in Summerlin at 68 Wild Wing Court, is being represented by Mary Thomas of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties.

Constructed in 2009 to showcase its commitment to sustainability, the home has received a Diamond-Level Green Certification from Masco Home Services Environments for Living program. A Diamond-Level Green-Certified home is designed and built using environmentally friendly materials, advanced energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices. The certification plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions, conserving natural resources and minimizing environmental impact.

The home offers many benefits, including lower energy bills, improved indoor air quality, enhanced comfort and a smaller carbon footprint. It also contributes to the overall sustainability and well-being of its community by promoting responsible construction practices and inspiring others to adopt eco-friendly living standards.

“The home’s green certification is a testament to its exceptional design, which seamlessly integrates eco-friendly features, allowing residents to enjoy a sustainable lifestyle,” Thomas said.

“The home’s finishes and environmentally focused amenities not only redefine luxury living, but also contribute to cutting costs for the future homeowner. It is nestled in an exquisite area that truly exemplifies beauty and tranquility, where one can truly appreciate the harmony between nature and contemporary living,” Thomas said.

Spanning 9,318 square feet, the estate is situated within the double guard-gated community of The Ridges, offering a blend of privacy, security and convenience.

The five-bed, seven-bath home offers a five-car underground garage with a carport capable of accommodating up to seven additional vehicles. It also boasts several bonus areas, including two family rooms, an attached casita, a theater with stadium seating and a game room or office space.

Through the remote-operated electric gate, residents are greeted by a courtyard with access to the casita and the main entryway. Upon entering, the home showcases intricate custom ceiling designs in each room.

Featuring a few indoor and outdoor gas fireplaces throughout, the estate seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living with oversized glass pocket doors. An elevator provides easy access to all three floors and a sundeck in the backyard.

The home’s interior underwent substantial updates to reflect today’s modern desert finishes with natural oak wood floors throughout, including every element of the chef’s kitchen.

The primary bedroom offers a private balcony, a spacious sitting room retreat, an oversized shower that doubles as a steam room, an infinity-edge bathtub, a bidet in the washroom and an added stackable washer and dryer located inside of the bedroom closet. Large windows offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, allowing residents to wake up to nature every morning.

The secondary bedroom is a thoughtfully appointed space, designed to provide a comfortable retreat for visiting family and friends. It features a cozy ambiance with tasteful decor and soothing colors. Ample storage space is provided, allowing guests to settle in and make themselves at ease.

“From its intricately designed spaces to its breathtaking surroundings, this residence is a testament to refined elegance and timeless beauty. It is not just a home; it’s a sanctuary where dreams come to life and memories are woven,” Thomas said.

The outdoor space is equally impressive, featuring a covered patio, a pizza oven, a sunken seating area and a pool with a wet deck. Umbrella sleeves supply shade, and built-in bar stools in the pool add convenience and luxury.

For more information about the property or to request a tour, visit bhhsnv.com.

Celebrating her 13-year anniversary with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Nevada Properties, Thomas has been awarded the prestigious Luxury Collection certification and is a recipient of the 2022 Chairmans Circle Gold. She is a luxury real estate broker specializing in the luxury market in Las Vegas, Henderson and Green Valley.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Arizona Properties, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, making up the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.

In 2022, the firm completed $7.2 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com.