Don’t be a rule breaker: IRA rental property guide

Sponsored Content
December 1, 2021 - 12:08 pm
 
While the general concept of investing in a rental property through a Self-Directed IRA may be ...
While the general concept of investing in a rental property through a Self-Directed IRA may be similar to investing outside of a qualified account, there are a handful of rules enforced by the IRS that makes the management of this investment quite a bit different. (Preferred Trust Company)

Real estate is one of the most popular investments to leverage within a Self-Directed IRA. It is a familiar asset if you own your own home or other type of property, it offers diversification from traditional investments, and the rental income and/or capital gains funnel in tax-deferred or tax- free depending on the type of account.

While the general concept of investing in a rental property through a Self-Directed IRA may be similar to investing outside of a qualified account, there are a handful of rules enforced by the IRS that makes the management of this investment quite a bit different. This is because your retirement account is meant to benefit you when you retire, not before.

At Preferred Trust Company, we want to see our clients’ investments thrive and help them realize their retirement goals, which is why we have put together the most frequently asked questions about managing a rental property in an IRA and how to avoid common mistakes.

■ What type of properties can I own with my Self-Directed IRA?

■ Are there any restrictions on the type of property I can purchase?

With an IRA, you are not limited to investing solely in residential real estate. Your IRA can hold various investment property types, including commercial buildings, retail properties, raw land and acreage (improved or unimproved), single-family or multi-unit homes, condos or town homes, mobile homes, apartment buildings and much more.

Your IRA also can purchase foreclosure property at an auction as long as the property has already been foreclosed upon. You may think that investing with an IRA would be too complicated or too slow to be able to meet the requirements and deadlines typical of a foreclosure auction. However, with an IRA at Preferred Trust Company there are three different ways you can easily purchase a property at auction.

Q: Can I personally use the property that was purchased with my IRA funds?

A: No, that would be considered a “self-dealing” transaction, which is prohibited by the IRS. Any investment you make with a Self-Directed IRA, including a rental property, is to be used strictly for investment purposes only. This means that you and other disqualified persons may not receive direct or indirect benefits from an asset that is owned by your IRA, even if the IRA only owns a portion of the investment.

Q: Can I rent the property to family?

A: That depends on the family, and we are not saying that to spark a family feud. Disqualified persons encompass lineal “ascendants” and “descendants,” such as parents, grandparents, children and their spouses and great grandchildren. Other disqualified persons include the institution that holds custody of your IRA, as well as fiduciary advisors. Your sister, brother, cousins, friends and others that are not lineal in relation are considered qualified persons and could rent the property if that is your intent.

Keep in Mind: You cannot sell or purchase a property from yourself or disqualified persons. This would be construed as a direct or indirect benefit.

Q: Can I act as property manager for my investment property?

A: Acting as property manager would be considered a “self-dealing” transaction and is prohibited by the IRS. All services and costs for the upkeep of your property must be outsourced to third parties not associated with you or disqualified persons and must be paid through your IRA accordingly. Services include any kind of property maintenance and management, i.e. cleaning/landscaping/pool cleaning services, repairs, property management, Realtors, etc.

Q: Do expenses such as utilities, repairs, renovations, taxes and mortgage payments need to be paid from the IRA account?

A: Yes, any expenses for an IRA-owned property must be paid by the IRA directly. The IRS prohibits the use of personal funds to pay for expenses incurred by an IRA-owned property. However, if the property is only partially owned by the IRA, then the IRA pays based on the percentage of ownership. For example, if the IRA owns 45 percent of the property, then the IRA will pay 45 percent of utilities, repairs, renovations, etc.

If eligible, you can make your annual contribution to the IRA and use those funds to help pay for expenses. However, you cannot contribute more than what you qualify to contribute annually to offset costs.

Q: Can the rental income from the property in my IRA be sent to me personally?

A: In order to maintain the tax-deferred or tax-free status of the rental income, all transactions MUST be processed through and held in your IRA account. If you wish for the rental payment amounts to be withdrawn/distributed to you, personally, the payment must be deposited into the IRA first and then the custodian can process a distribution from the IRA. If you are not yet the age of 59½ or older, this distribution could be subject to tax consequences and penalties.

If you are interested in adding tax-deferred or tax-free passive income from rental properties to your retirement strategy, call at 888-990-7982 to schedule a consultation with one of our Self-Directed IRA specialists at your convenience. From now until Dec. 31 st , 2021, Preferred Trust Company will waive the establishment fee and first-year administration fee for all new accounts. Visit our website and apply online to take advantage of this offer today.

Savannah by Taylor Morrison features a combined kitchen and gathering room in its Violet floor ...
Summerlin floor plans accommodate holiday events
Provided Content

With the holidays in full swing, the importance of home as a central gathering place for friends and family is illuminated. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, more than 115 floor plans are available in homes of all sizes, styles and price points.

Bridget Atterbom
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS NOV. 20
Provided Content

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2022, with industry leader Angelina Scarcelli becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.

California-based Spanos Corp. plans to build multiple four-story, elevator-served buildings, to ...
Cadence in Henderson announces luxury apartments
Provided Content

Cadence welcomes The Spanos Corp. to the growing list of developers, bringing a modern design, urban style multifamily community to the Henderson master plan.

The new neighborhood of SkyVu by Christopher Homes is now taking reservations. (Christopher Homes)
Sponsored
Christopher Homes introduces SkyVu in MacDonald Highlands
Sponsored Content

Set high above the Las Vegas Valley on an exclusive hillside with unobstructed city light, golf course and mountain views, SkyVu is now taking reservations

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, recently relea ...
Five final homesites for sale at The Ridges in Summerlin
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, recently released five final homesites in The Ridges. First opened in 2000, The Ridges is the community’s 793-acre exclusive hillside custom home enclave perched along the valley’s western rim at the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

10-year-old DJ Jace.(Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes to hold toy drive
Provided Content

In September, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, launched “100 Days to Christmas” toy drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Just a few weeks ago, the homebuilder hosted a toy drive barbecue at the resident-only pool for its three Inspirada neighborhoods, collecting more than 100 new, unwrapped toys and adding 10 more bikes to its growing collection.

Lake Las Vegas golf community in Henderson offers a wide variety of amenities and activities fo ...
Lake Las Vegas offers amenities, activities
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is a one-of-a-kind community. In a place where scenic hikes, paddle boarding, live music and happy hours are all within walking distance, neighbors become friends and friends become family. Whether you enjoy being active with friends and family or a glass of wine and live music, there is something for everyone who calls Lake Las Vegas home.

Chris Bishop
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: NOV. 13
Provided Content

Las Vegas Realtors presented its annual awards this week to some of its leading and longtime members. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) presented its awards during an in-person event Nov. 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Work on a low-income housing development has stated in North Las Vegas. The 156-unit housing co ...
Lake Mead West Apartments breaks ground in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

A new affordable housing development is coming to North Las Vegas. On Monday, the city of North Las Vegas and its development partner Foresight Cos. will officially break ground on Lake Mead West Apartments, a 156-unit housing community at 3300 Coran Lane near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, directly across from Ollie Detwiler Elementary School.

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community in downtown Las Vegas, recently sold a two-st ...
Juhl announces sale of penthouse for $1.1M
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has announced the $1.1 million sale of its two-story, 14th-floor penthouse. The price per square foot was $584, the highest for a downtown condominium sold in recent years. Today, fewer than 125 condo-homes remain for purchase.