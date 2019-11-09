70°F
Downtown Juhl high-rise offers VA financing

November 8, 2019 - 4:43 pm
 

Veterans and active military are tapping into their hard-earned Veterans Affairs home loan benefits to purchase their condominium dream homes at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas known for its flexible floor plans and industrial-chic design aesthetic.

VA financing allows eligible men and women to buy their homes with nothing down and also offers lower-than-average interest rates and better loan terms than other loan types. VA financing also allows buyers to bypass the private mortgage insurance (PMI) that’s often required with conventional loans.

“VA financing is often not readily available at most condo communities. At Juhl we made a decision early on to secure approval by the Department of Veterans Affairs to offer VA financing in order to make homebuying both accessible and as easy as possible for active duty and former military,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner with KRE Capital, whose company owns a collection of condominium towers in Las Vegas including Juhl, The Ogden and One Las Vegas.

With a wide selection of available open floor plans fit for any lifestyle, a number of veterans and active military now call Juhl home.

“The homebuying process was easier and less intimidating than I anticipated, thanks to Juhl’s financing partner, The Federal Savings Bank, which walked me through every step of the way,” said Tanya Bartlett who easily qualified for VA financing following her retirement from the military.

Bartlett’s homebuying experience is mirrored by other Juhl residents.

“The buying process was not only seamless, it was quick,” said Army recruiter, Charles Orange.

Active duty military pilot Michelle Curran said: “As a first time homebuyer, I couldn’t have asked for a better buying experience.”

But VA financing and a seamless buying process was only the beginning of their love affair with Juhl. It is lifestyle, location and a sense of community that makes Juhl feel like home.

With spectacular views of the mountains and the Strip, the 14-story Juhl encompasses an entire city block in the heart of downtown Las Vegas within walking distance from some of the city’s most popular restaurants and eateries, not to mention the best nightlife spots.

“And when I don’t want to leave my building, I have everything I need right here, thanks to The Promenade, Juhl’s first-floor retail offerings, which include some of my favorite hot spots, like Classic Jewel,” Orange said. “Juhl also did a fantastic job with on-site resident amenities like the resort-style pool and two-story fitness center. Juhl is like living in a luxury hotel, only better because it’s home.”

From Juhl’s aesthetic design to its full-service concierge service, residents enjoy the complete lifestyle package at Juhl.

“Every time I visited Las Vegas, I spent most of my time on the Strip,” Curran said. “I was highly encouraged to check out the downtown scene and explore high-rise living. It turns out, both are the perfect match for my needs and lifestyle. Juhl has everything I was looking for in a home. Plus it’s an easy commute to Nellis Air Force Base.”

In addition to the pool with cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness center and concierge service, on-site amenities and services include 24-hour security; summer kitchens and grilling stations; alfresco movie theater; a 10th-floor wine and viewing deck; Wi-Fi in common areas; co-op working spaces that cater to its professional residents; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking; and electric car charging stations.

Juhl has its own lifestyle director who creates social events and experiences for residents to meet their neighbors in casual, relaxed and fun settings.

“Everyone is so friendly and welcoming,” Bartlett said. “As an island girl, I never thought I’d be living in the desert, let alone a high-rise condominium, but as soon as I walked into the community, it felt like home. Now that I’ve been here a few months, I know I made the right decision.”

It’s an opportune time to purchase a condo in Las Vegas, according to Vaknin. “Affordable pricing and historically low interest rates coupled with a strong, but stable, real estate market means buying in Las Vegas is a good investment.”

Army recruiter Orange, who moved to Las Vegas from California, couldn’t agree more. “I did a lot of research on the local housing market and found that Las Vegas was one of the top markets nationwide where homes are still relatively affordable with values that are on the rise. I know the demand for homes of this value will only continue to grow. Buyers seeking a home abundant amenities, great city and mountain views, central location and proximity to a melting pot of entertainment, dining and culture should look no further than Juhl.”

Juhl includes dozens of floor plans that are one-of-a-kind, with studios starting in the low $200,000s. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

For more information or to arrange a private sales presentation of Juhl, visit juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. Juhl sales center is at 353 E Bonneville Ave. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

THE LATEST
 
