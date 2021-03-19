Downtown Summerlin accommodates digital workers

The award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin, and its rapidly evolving urban core of Downtown Summerlin, are at the cutting edge of offering the lifestyle, amenities, housing options and economic opportunities that are emerging as major attractions for remote workers considering relocation from expensive, over-crowded cities. It is those attributes, plus the development of new office space, as well as Nevada’s friendly tax environment, that are attracting corporations seeking pro-business locations with flexible office space for a post-pandemic era.

An aerial view of Las Vegas Ballpark shows where new projects will be built, including 1700 Pavilion, the third Class-A office tower at Downtown Summerlin, and Tanager Echo, the next phase of the Tanager luxury apartments. (Summerlin)

While research about remote workers is still evolving, urbanism thought leaders such as Richard Florida note that the big question of our time is “what is the ecosystem that is required for remote work?”

According to Florida, “Human beings are social animals. We require connection, we require human interaction. Remote workers who are, by definition, working outside of the office will require more of this. So even as offices decline, the community or the neighborhood or the city itself will take on more of the functions of an office. People will gravitate to places where they can meet and interact with others outside of the home and outside of the office.”

“While some suburban/urban centers across the country are just beginning to plan for amenities that would appeal to relocated remote workers, Downtown Summerlin’s forward-thinking planning has created an environment ideal for a changing workforce and shifting lifestyles values and goals,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas region, The Howard Hughes Corp.

“Within Summerlin, we are seeing a growing influx of people relocating from larger, more expensive big cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York who are attracted not only to a suburban community that offers a premier lifestyle but also to Downtown Summerlin,” Orrock said. “It’s an environment tailor-made for gathering with other talented individuals for work-related opportunities, while simultaneously providing the amenities necessary to relax, be entertained or explore new experiences. Yet another draw, of course, is the fact that Nevada is a tax-friendly state for both businesses and individuals, alike.”

Downtown Summerlin is a vibrant mixed-use urban core that has become a convenient and convivial meeting place for business meetings. A location approximately 20 minutes from McCarran International Airport makes commuting to other cities, when necessary, a breeze.

As an entertainment, retail and business destination, it boasts 125 retail stores and restaurants in a dynamic outdoor pedestrian environment; two Class-A office towers that are home to many of the city’s leading legal and professional services firms; City National Arena, practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights; Las Vegas Ballpark, Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional baseball team; and two luxury apartments, Constellation and Tanager.

Further solidifying its position as the go-to community for remote worker and corporate relocation, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, recently announced its revitalized master plan for Downtown Summerlin that will further integrate innovative design, architecture and state-of-the-art amenities into the urban core. The plan will enhance Downtown Summerlin’s connectivity between its retail area and entertainment offerings and to the surrounding community. The plan calls for the construction of an additional new 10-story office building, 1700 Pavilion, and a second luxury apartment complex, Tanager Echo.

According to Orrock, Downtown Summerlin will continue to expand as a vibrant, mixed-use urban core through a series of strategic, market-driven development phases. With a growing population of Class-A office tenants, full-time residents, hotel guests and sports fans, Downtown Summerlin will further establish itself as a sought-after urban destination within the heart of suburbia, embodying Summerlin’s hallmark healthy, active, outdoor lifestyle.

“The master plan vision for Downtown Summerlin enhances the already amenity-rich, walkable urban core where residents can live, work, shop, dine and be entertained — all within steps of their front door in the heart of Summerlin,” Orrock said.

With the amenity-rich Downtown Summerlin, the master-planned community of Summerlin, now entering its 31st year of development and earning the No. 3 ranking nationally for 2020 new home sales, delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Summerlin offers more than 140 floor plans in nearly 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

