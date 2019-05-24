Downtown Summerlin announces concert series

Downtown Summerlin, the urban core and retail/dining/entertainment/sports destination of Summerlin, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds Concert Series. This is the third year for the popular concert series. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 12-July 17 with the exception of July 3. All concerts are free and open to the public and dogs on leashes are welcome.

VIP seating is available for premier viewing. Patrons interested in VIP seating must spend a minimum of $25 the day of the concert at Downtown Summerlin retail and restaurant partners to receive two VIP seats. Guests are required to show their receipts to the concierge upon arrival to the VIP section. VIP seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Select Downtown Summerlin restaurants will offer food and beverages for purchase, including wine and beer, on The Lawn, making it a perfect one-stop spot to sit back and enjoy a night out in comfort and style.

A tentative lineup of performances features: June 12, Empire Records with Noelle Chiodo; June 19, Stoked with Kaylie Foster; June 26, Minus Point 8 and All Too Familiar; July 10, likemelikeyou with Adena Sampson; and July 17, Jeremy Cornwell with Shawn Eiferman.

Each concert starts with music at 5:30 p.m. with a variety of kid-friendly activities.

The first performance starts at 6 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7:15 p.m. and a second band set at 8:30 p.m.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy the evening outside.

For additional information, visit www.summerlin.com or call concierge at 702-832-1055.