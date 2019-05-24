77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Downtown Summerlin announces concert series

Sponsored Content
May 24, 2019 - 3:59 pm
 

Downtown Summerlin, the urban core and retail-dining-entertainment-sports destination of Summerlin, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds Concert Series.

This is the third year for the popular concert series. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 12-July 17, with the exception of July 3. All concerts are free and open to the public, and dogs on leashes are welcome.

VIP seating is available for premier viewing. Patrons interested in VIP seating must spend a minimum of $25 the day of the concert at Downtown Summerlin retail and restaurant partners to receive two VIP seats. Guests are required to show their receipts to the concierge upon arrival to the VIP section. VIP seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Select Downtown Summerlin restaurants will offer food and beverages for purchase, including wine and beer, on The Lawn, making it a perfect one-stop spot to sit back and enjoy a night out in comfort and style.

A tentative lineup of performances features: June 12, Empire Records with Noelle Chiodo; June 19, Stoked with Kaylie Foster; June 26, Minus Point 8 and All Too Familiar; July 10, likemelikeyou with Adena Sampson; and July 17, Jeremy Cornwell with Shawn Eiferman.

Each concert starts with music at 5:30 p.m. with a variety of kid-friendly activities.

The first performance starts at 6 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7:15 p.m. and a second band set at 8:30 p.m.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy the evening outside.

For additional information, visit www.summerlin.com or call concierge at 702-832-1055.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Vegas Golden Knights-themed float sponsored by City National Bank debuted last year. (Summe ...
Summerlin to host Fourth of July parade
Sponsored Content

More than 40,000 are expected to celebrate Independence Day at the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

Southern Land Co. (SLC) broke ground on the first residential development at Symphony Park in d ...
Construction starts on Symphony Park luxury apartments
Sponsored Content

Southern Land Co. (SLC), a privately held full-service development company headquartered in Nashville, Tennesse, broke ground on the first residential development at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas.

Callye Tsapatoris purchased a two-bedroom residence at One Las Vegas last year and now enjoys a ...
Navy veteran purchases home One Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

Tsapatoris has found her new dream home at One Las Vegas, a twin, 20-story condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Trilogy by Shea Homes recently opened its new clubhouse for the exclusive use of residents. (Su ...
Summerlin offers active-adult communities
Sponsored Content

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the 55-plus housing market is showing continued growth as baby boomers age, with a projected 66 million Americans expected to be over the age of 65 by 2025.

Memorial Day Extravaganza is planned to be held at Trilogy in Summerlin May 24-25. (Trilogy in ...
Trilogy to hold Memorial Day sales event May 24-27
Sponsored Content

Trilogy in Summerlin is a Las Vegas 55-plus community. This resort lifestyle community has it all: beautiful homes, an amazing Resort Club and an enviable lifestyle.

Sales are now underway at Cirrus by Pardee Homes in southwest Las Vegas off Cactus Avenue and J ...
Pardee to open Cirrus neighborhood
Sponsored Content

A VIP pre-sales event is now underway at Pardee Homes’ new Cirrus neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas off Jones Boulevard south of Cactus Avenue.

Tanager, Downtown Summerlin’s newest luxury apartment community, is leasing 267 luxury reside ...
Tanager clubhouse opens in Downtown Summerlin
Sponsored Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, which includes the 400-acre urban core of Downtown Summerlin, announces the opening of the leasing office and clubhouse for Tanager, Downtown Summerlin’s newest luxury apartment community, along with the commencement of pre-leasing for Tanager’s 267 luxury residences. The first residents are expected to start moving in this summer.

 
Ranch house in the sky perched on south Strip
Sponsored Content

Calling all Raiders fans, aspiring chefs, entertainment lovers, empty nesters and local Las Vegans looking to right-size your life: One Las Vegas has just the answer. This gorgeous twin-tower high-rise on the south Strip not only boasts a Las Vegas Boulevard address, it offers a 19th floor masterpiece — residence No. 1922 — a 2,857-square-foot “ranch house in the sky” that checks off all the boxes for your new luxury home.

Trip, right, and his baby sister, Charlotte, found a perfect spot in the Evolve Plan Three play ...
Pardee opens town homes in southwest valley
Sponsored Content

Evolve’s four plans range from 1,599 square feet to 1,923 square feet, each with a private back patio and two-car garage. The gated neighborhood includes a dog park and swimming pool for residents and their guests. Prices start from $299,990.

Studio g Architecture/Luxus Design Build has created homes in Ascaya, and is part of its new de ...
Ascaya introduces accelerated design program
Sponsored Content

Ascaya, a Henderson luxury community, has partnered with award-winning residential design/build firms Blue Heron Design Build, studio g Architecture/Luxus Design Build and Sun West Custom Homes on new desert contemporary custom residences available through an accelerated design program.