75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin announces fall events

Provided Content
September 3, 2023 - 9:33 am
 
Summerlin Parade of Mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday in Octobe ...
Summerlin Parade of Mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday in October. The popular Halloween-themed parade is one of several fall-themed events that take place in Summerlin.

With the start of the fall season just weeks away, Summerlin and its dynamic and vibrant urban core of Downtown Summerlin are preparing for three events that have become seasonal community traditions for residents of all ages and interests.

The family-friendly Parade of Mischief, presented by Momentum Solar, will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem every Friday and Saturday night in October at 6 p.m.: Oct. 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, and 27 and 28. The event is free and open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive in the heart of the popular shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The parade includes spooktacular floats, dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, wild creatures and a rockin’ dead skeleton band. More than 30 local youth have been cast in various roles. Information on Parade of Mischief can be found at Summerlin.com.

The Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 13-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, expanding from a two- to three-day event for the first time in its 27-year history. This hallmark, outdoor festival sponsored by The Las Vegas Review-Journal features more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts. Mediums include oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry — all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs — to offer something for every taste. The festival features a variety of children’s activities, exhibits by local schools and cultural presentations from the Southern Paiute, Nuwu Art and friends. New this year is a special activation featuring artists from downtown Las Vegas’ popular First Friday monthly arts event. Information can be found at Summerlin.com.

Finally, the eyes of the golf world once again return to Summerlin with the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin, Oct. 9-15. The event, now in its 41st year in Las Vegas and 31st year in Summerlin, is expected to draw a field of 144 of the world’s top golf professionals to compete for an $8.4 million purse, which includes a championship prize of more than $1.5 million. The winner will take home the Howard Hughes Cup, the championship trophy sponsored by the developer of Summerlin, whose namesake, Howard Hughes Jr., was an avid golfer with a legacy that also includes his success as a businessman, aviator and visionary in Las Vegas. Past champions include such notables as Greg Norman, Davis Love III, Tiger Woods, Jim Furyk, Webb Simpson, Bryson De Chambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Kevin Na, to name a few. Tickets are now on sale at Shriners Children’s Open — PGA Tour Golf Tournament — Las Vegas (shrinerschildrensopen.com). Guests can choose between four ticket options, starting at $35 per day.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

In total, Summerlin offers 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
2
Flood in your neighborhood? 24-hour rain totals
Flood in your neighborhood? 24-hour rain totals
3
2 Nevada schools among report’s list of top 100 high schools
2 Nevada schools among report’s list of top 100 high schools
4
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
5
Death of man who ran into Burning Man fire ruled suicide
Death of man who ran into Burning Man fire ruled suicide
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lee K. Barrett
LVR reports median price at $450,000 for July
LVR

LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $450,000. That’s up 2 percent from June, but down 3.2 percent from $465,000 in July of 2022. Local home prices are still below the all-time record of $482,000 set in May of 2022.

From West Charleston Boulevard, the western views in Summerlin capture many mountain peaks visi ...
Summerlin offers mountain views
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, totaling 35 square miles and stretching for 15 miles along the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, is known for spectacular views given its higher elevation and geographic position.

This recent donation marks the delivery of more than 80 water heaters from the energy provider ...
Southwest Gas donates water heaters to charity
Provided Content

Southwest Gas announced the donation of 20 water heaters to Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization that provides critical home repairs to low-income seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities.

A 4,876-square-foot remodeled home in the Foothills community of Southern Highlands has hit the ...
Southern Highlands remodel lists for $1.4M
Provided Content

An estate reimagined to feature the only custom design of its kind in the Foothills community of Southern Highlands has hit the Las Vegas market for $1,399,900.

Tri Pointe Homes Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin Wes ...
Tri Pointe opens town homes in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Joining the lineup of new-home neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin is Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes.

On Saturday, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. ...
Bella Strada to open in Lake Las Vegas; grand opening slated for Aug. 12
Provided Content

On Saturday, Aug. 12, home shoppers are invited to visit Bella Strada’s brand new models from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy model home tours, food truck fare from Slidin’ Thru and sweet pastries from popular Southern Nevada bakery Freed’s.

In the district of Redpoint, Taylor Morrison offers Savannah, which features seven unique floor ...
Six Summerlin neighborhoods approach final inventory
Provided Content

In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Juhl Juhl, a downtown high-rise condominium community, has reached its final sellout phase with ...
Juhl announces final home sales
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise condominium community, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has reached its final sellout phase with 93 percent now sold and only 26 condominium homes remaining.

 
Summerlin is nation’s No. 5 best-selling master plan
Provided Content

Summerlin continues to demonstrate strong demand for housing as Nevada’s top-selling community ranked No. 5 nationally in new home sales in a recent midyear report by national real estate consultant RCLCO. The Summerlin community, developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., sold 544 new homes during the first six months of 2023, continuing its strong sales momentum, and maintaining the prominent position it has held on the RCLCO list for over two decades.

More stories
All Net Arena CEO says project still planned as county deadline looms
All Net Arena CEO says project still planned as county deadline looms
Death under investigation at Burning Man, thousands stranded due to flooding
Death under investigation at Burning Man, thousands stranded due to flooding
Henderson to vote on changing code for rural neighborhoods
Henderson to vote on changing code for rural neighborhoods
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with minivan
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with minivan
Gaming industry continues to amaze with record July revenue
Gaming industry continues to amaze with record July revenue