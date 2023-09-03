Downtown Summerlin announces fall events

With the start of the fall season just weeks away, Summerlin and its dynamic and vibrant urban core of Downtown Summerlin are preparing for three events that have become seasonal community traditions for residents of all ages and interests.

Summerlin Parade of Mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday in October. The popular Halloween-themed parade is one of several fall-themed events that take place in Summerlin.

The family-friendly Parade of Mischief, presented by Momentum Solar, will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem every Friday and Saturday night in October at 6 p.m.: Oct. 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, and 27 and 28. The event is free and open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive in the heart of the popular shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The parade includes spooktacular floats, dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, wild creatures and a rockin’ dead skeleton band. More than 30 local youth have been cast in various roles. Information on Parade of Mischief can be found at Summerlin.com.

The Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 13-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, expanding from a two- to three-day event for the first time in its 27-year history. This hallmark, outdoor festival sponsored by The Las Vegas Review-Journal features more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts. Mediums include oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry — all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs — to offer something for every taste. The festival features a variety of children’s activities, exhibits by local schools and cultural presentations from the Southern Paiute, Nuwu Art and friends. New this year is a special activation featuring artists from downtown Las Vegas’ popular First Friday monthly arts event. Information can be found at Summerlin.com.

Finally, the eyes of the golf world once again return to Summerlin with the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin, Oct. 9-15. The event, now in its 41st year in Las Vegas and 31st year in Summerlin, is expected to draw a field of 144 of the world’s top golf professionals to compete for an $8.4 million purse, which includes a championship prize of more than $1.5 million. The winner will take home the Howard Hughes Cup, the championship trophy sponsored by the developer of Summerlin, whose namesake, Howard Hughes Jr., was an avid golfer with a legacy that also includes his success as a businessman, aviator and visionary in Las Vegas. Past champions include such notables as Greg Norman, Davis Love III, Tiger Woods, Jim Furyk, Webb Simpson, Bryson De Chambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Kevin Na, to name a few. Tickets are now on sale at Shriners Children’s Open — PGA Tour Golf Tournament — Las Vegas (shrinerschildrensopen.com). Guests can choose between four ticket options, starting at $35 per day.

