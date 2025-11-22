55°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving

The Giving Machine opened at Downtown Summerlin for the holiday giving season with help from At ...
The Giving Machine opened at Downtown Summerlin for the holiday giving season with help from Athletics mascot Stomper, Athletics alumnus Dallas Braden and Athletics centerfielder Denzel Clarke. (Downtown Summerlin)
Wine Flights to benefit Miracle Flights returns to Downtown Summerlin tonight, Nov. 22, from 5 ...
Wine Flights to benefit Miracle Flights returns to Downtown Summerlin tonight, Nov. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets and information at miracleflights.org/events/wine-flights. (Downtown Summerlin)
More Stories
This artist's rendering shows what homes in Tri Pointe Homes' Lakeview Ridge within Lake Las Ve ...
Tri Pointe begins construction on Lakeview Ridge
Henderson's Cadence will hold its own Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend. (Ca ...
Cadence to hold Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend
The homes at The Canyon Residences in Ascaya reflect a cohesive desert modern aesthetic defined ...
Canyon Residences at Ascaya debuts model homes
Summerlin offers homes by the nation’s top homebuilders, many offering open floor plans that ...
Summerlin new homes showcase gathering spaces
Provided Content
November 22, 2025 - 9:49 am
 

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. The Giving Machine, the Santa Chalet and Lights for Flights provide visitors the opportunity to make donations to local, national and global nonprofits.

The Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse by giving users an opportunity to purchase a variety of much-needed items for local and global charities via the swipe of a credit or debit card, returned to Downtown Summerlin this month, where it will remain through year-end. With help from the Athletics, including team mascot, Stomper; Athletics alumnus Dallas Braden; and Denzel Clarke, Athletics centerfielder, the Giving Machine opened to much fanfare Nov. 12.

Las Vegans can make donations at the Giving Machine by purchasing items for local nonprofits that range from $8 to $250 and include staples such as meals, clothing, diapers and formula, eyeglasses, car seats and more. For the global charities, items include goats, chickens, clubfoot braces and school water filters, to name a few.

This year’s local beneficiary organizations include Baby’s Bounty, Eyecare 4 Kids, The Just One Project, The Salvation Army and the Tyler Robinson Foundation. International nonprofits include Clubfoot Solutions, Mentors International and Splash.

Since its inception in 2017, the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have raised more than $44 million for local and global charities worldwide. This year, the machines will be in 131 cities, including Las Vegas at Downtown Summerlin. Last year, more than $350,000 was donated at The Giving Machine located in Downtown Summerlin, purchasing more than 11,000 items to support local charities.

The Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24. At the Chalet, kids can drop off letters to Santa and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides disadvantaged children with free shoes and socks along with other essential items.

Returning for its third year at Downtown Summerlin is Lights for Flights, a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU. The perfect holiday background for Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs generate awareness and funds for Las Vegas-based national nonprofit Miracle Flights that provides free commercial flights to children who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care unavailable in their local communities. Guests have an opportunity to donate to Miracle Flights through QR codes on each sign.

Tonight, the Wine Flights Holiday Wine Walk runs from 5-8 p.m. The event benefits Miracle Flights and features 14 different tasting stations offering red, white and sparkling options. Tickets are still available at miracleflights.org/events/wine-flights.

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events and activations, visit Summerlin.com.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offered fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This artist's rendering shows what homes in Tri Pointe Homes' Lakeview Ridge within Lake Las Ve ...
Tri Pointe begins construction on Lakeview Ridge
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has announced that construction is underway at Lakeview Ridge, a new gated neighborhood located within the NorthShore enclave of Lake Las Vegas in Henderson.

Henderson's Cadence will hold its own Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend. (Ca ...
Cadence to hold Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend
Provided Content

Cadence, the third fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation, is holding its own Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend. The first 30 homebuyers signing a contract on Nov. 28, 29 or 30 will have 12 months Cadence master association assessments, a $900 value, paid for by The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence.

The homes at The Canyon Residences in Ascaya reflect a cohesive desert modern aesthetic defined ...
Canyon Residences at Ascaya debuts model homes
PARTNER CONTENT FOR ASCAYA

Ascaya, the guard-gated luxury community set high above Las Vegas, is introducing a new residential offering with the debut of The Canyon Residences, a collection of horizontal condominiums designed to combine architectural presence with lock-and-leave living.

Summerlin offers homes by the nation’s top homebuilders, many offering open floor plans that ...
Summerlin new homes showcase gathering spaces
Provided Content

With the holidays in full swing, the importance of home as a central gathering place for friends and family takes center stage.

D.R. Horton will hold a grand opening of Symmetry Trails II in Cadence Saturday at 526 Golden M ...
D.R. Horton to open Symmetry Trails II in Cadence
Provided Content

D.R. Horton continues to expand its presence in Cadence with the grand opening of its newest neighborhood, Symmetry Trails II, happening Saturday at 526 Golden Myna Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 2025 holiday season kicks off this month at Downtown Summerlin, headlined by the arrival of ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2025 holiday season
Provided Content

The 2025 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin kicks off this month with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

An Anthem Country Club mansion measuring nearly 10,000 square feet has been listed for $4.95 mi ...
$4.95M Anthem Country Club estate hits market
Provided Content

A nearly 10,000-square-foot Henderson estate designed for both grand entertaining and intimate living has been listed for $4.95 million in Anthem Country Club.

Glenrock by Toll Brothers recently opened in Summerlin, offering eight unique and expansive flo ...
Toll Brothers opens Glenrock in Summerlin’s Grand Park village
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood in the Summerlin master-planned community is Glenrock by Toll Brothers. Offering eight unique and expansive floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, Glenrock homes range from 2,897 square feet to 4,557 square feet, priced from approximately $1.6 million to nearly $1.9 million.

Now, on the market, the newest Desert Design Study Home at 11 Chisel Crest Court, offered at $1 ...
Ascaya unveils new $11.6M home; debuts condominium
PARTNER CONTENT FOR ASCAYA

From the moment you begin the ascent to Ascaya, the desert gives way to sculpted stone walls, angular silhouettes, and a sense of calm that only elevation provides.

Piazza Paradiso showcases Lennar’s Next Gen Home Within a Home floor plans ideal for multigen ...
Lake Las Vegas kicks off fall with grand opening events, giveaways
Provided Content

Fall may bring cooler temperatures, but Lake Las Vegas is heating up. Lake Las Vegas welcomes fall with the opening of two brand new communities, Incanta Lago by Toll Brothers and Piazza Paradiso by Lennar. Future homeowners are getting a first look at stunning new neighborhoods and a chance to win one of two brand new golf carts valued at $10,000 each.

MORE STORIES