Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward.

The Giving Machine opened at Downtown Summerlin for the holiday giving season with help from Athletics mascot Stomper, Athletics alumnus Dallas Braden and Athletics centerfielder Denzel Clarke. (Downtown Summerlin)

The Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse by giving users an opportunity to purchase a variety of much-needed items for local and global charities via the swipe of a credit or debit card, returned to Downtown Summerlin this month, where it will remain through year-end. With help from the Athletics, including team mascot, Stomper; Athletics alumnus Dallas Braden; and Denzel Clarke, Athletics centerfielder, the Giving Machine opened to much fanfare Nov. 12.

Las Vegans can make donations at the Giving Machine by purchasing items for local nonprofits that range from $8 to $250 and include staples such as meals, clothing, diapers and formula, eyeglasses, car seats and more. For the global charities, items include goats, chickens, clubfoot braces and school water filters, to name a few.

This year’s local beneficiary organizations include Baby’s Bounty, Eyecare 4 Kids, The Just One Project, The Salvation Army and the Tyler Robinson Foundation. International nonprofits include Clubfoot Solutions, Mentors International and Splash.

Since its inception in 2017, the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have raised more than $44 million for local and global charities worldwide. This year, the machines will be in 131 cities, including Las Vegas at Downtown Summerlin. Last year, more than $350,000 was donated at The Giving Machine located in Downtown Summerlin, purchasing more than 11,000 items to support local charities.

The Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24. At the Chalet, kids can drop off letters to Santa and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides disadvantaged children with free shoes and socks along with other essential items.

Returning for its third year at Downtown Summerlin is Lights for Flights, a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU. The perfect holiday background for Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs generate awareness and funds for Las Vegas-based national nonprofit Miracle Flights that provides free commercial flights to children who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care unavailable in their local communities. Guests have an opportunity to donate to Miracle Flights through QR codes on each sign.

Tonight, the Wine Flights Holiday Wine Walk runs from 5-8 p.m. The event benefits Miracle Flights and features 14 different tasting stations offering red, white and sparkling options. Tickets are still available at miracleflights.org/events/wine-flights.

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events and activations, visit Summerlin.com.

