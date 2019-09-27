Downtown Summerlin debuts Halloween Parade of Mischief

This October, Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin offers a full calendar of seasonal fun for the entire family, beginning with a new Halloween parade: Parade of Mischief, sponsored by Spirit Halloween.

This October, Downtown Summerlin offers a full calendar of seasonal fun for the entire family, beginning with a new Halloween parade: "Parade of Mischief," sponsored by Spirit Halloween.

The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem every Friday and Saturday night in October — Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 — starting at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive in the heart of the popular shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

Parade of Mischief, with a cast of more than 30 local youngsters, features dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, wild creatures and a rockin’ dead skeleton band.

“Parade of Mischief is a wonderful new addition to our lineup of family-friendly entertainment at Downtown Summerlin,” said Halee Mason, marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. “The annual holiday parade is one of our most beloved and popular events here, so we are upping the ante by creating yet another seasonal parade to celebrate Halloween. We’ve had a blast all summer preparing this colorful spectacle of spooky fun, and we can’t wait to unveil it to the community on Oct. 4.”

On Oct. 31, the annual Treat Street event returns to Downtown Summerlin from 5-7 p.m. Families are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating throughout the destination’s common area, where participating retailers will distribute candy.

Treat Street at Downtown Summerlin is free and open to the public and includes the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spooky Block Party on Park Centre Drive and a movie screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” at 5:10 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

And for four-legged family members, Downtown Summerlin hosts a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest benefiting the Animal Foundation on Oct. 31 during Treat Street festivities. Entry fees include a $20 donation, $10 for each additional dog entry. The contest takes place in Macy’s Promenade. Check-in starts at 4:30 p.m. The contest starts promptly at 5:30 p.m.

