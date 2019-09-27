90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin debuts Halloween Parade of Mischief

Provided Content
September 27, 2019 - 4:16 pm
 

This October, Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin offers a full calendar of seasonal fun for the entire family, beginning with a new Halloween parade: Parade of Mischief, sponsored by Spirit Halloween.

The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem every Friday and Saturday night in October — Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 — starting at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive in the heart of the popular shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

Parade of Mischief, with a cast of more than 30 local youngsters, features dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, wild creatures and a rockin’ dead skeleton band.

“Parade of Mischief is a wonderful new addition to our lineup of family-friendly entertainment at Downtown Summerlin,” said Halee Mason, marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. “The annual holiday parade is one of our most beloved and popular events here, so we are upping the ante by creating yet another seasonal parade to celebrate Halloween. We’ve had a blast all summer preparing this colorful spectacle of spooky fun, and we can’t wait to unveil it to the community on Oct. 4.”

On Oct. 31, the annual Treat Street event returns to Downtown Summerlin from 5-7 p.m. Families are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating throughout the destination’s common area, where participating retailers will distribute candy.

Treat Street at Downtown Summerlin is free and open to the public and includes the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spooky Block Party on Park Centre Drive and a movie screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” at 5:10 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

And for four-legged family members, Downtown Summerlin hosts a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest benefiting the Animal Foundation on Oct. 31 during Treat Street festivities. Entry fees include a $20 donation, $10 for each additional dog entry. The contest takes place in Macy’s Promenade. Check-in starts at 4:30 p.m. The contest starts promptly at 5:30 p.m.

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers 155 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million. For information on homes and Parade of Mischief, visit www.Summerlin.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Belmont Park by Beazer Homes will hold its grand opening Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Beazer ...
Beazer to open Belmont Park in Henderson
Provided Content

Beazer Homes plans to host a grand opening event for Belmont Park, its newest Las Vegas area community Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in Henderson’s southeastern River Mountain neighborhood, Belmont Park will feature 40 single-family homes and a 24,000-square-foot community park with gazebos and a picnic area.

More than 40 local artists will compete for cash prizes in the Chalk Art Competition during Sat ...
Celebrate fall with chalk + cheers at Skye Canyon
Provided Content

Chalk up a good time and celebrate fall at the third annual Chalk + Cheers Sept. 28, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Skye Canyon Park, in the northwest valley on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Sip margaritas and craft beers, eat delicious food from popular food trucks, take in local art and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities at this all-ages event.

Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings.
Americana Holdings opens location in Indian Wells
Provided Content

Luxury has a new address. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, a leader in Palm Springs area real estate, has opened its first Luxury Collection series of offices in Indian Wells, a top destination for luxury real estate.

Pardee Home's SmartBuy Campaign features move-in-ready homes, including the Corterra Plan One i ...
Pardee’s SmartBuy Campaign offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

From now until mid-November, Pardee Homes is offering a limited number of move-in-ready homes at premier Pardee neighborhoods with prices starting in the low $300,000.

The 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open returns to TPC Summerlin Sept. 30-Oct. 6. (TPC Su ...
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open returns to Summerlin TPC
Provided Content

As the home of an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 27th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unfolds Sept. 30-Oct. 6 at TPC Summerlin.

Rancho Crossing, by Beazer Homes, will hold a grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pri ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Rancho Crossing in northwest
Provided Content

Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Rancho Crossing, its newest Las Vegas community, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour Rancho Crossing’s model park, showcasing three popular model homes — the Sequoia, Mesquite and Valencia plans.

The symphony will perform on the the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club's outdoor patio at 6:30 p.m. (L ...
Sunset Symphony sets stage at Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas Resort kicks off the fall season with its annual Sunset Symphony celebration Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. at Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. The community gathering features a local artist showcase and performance by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. Both events are presented by Genesis of Henderson, and are free and open to the public.

Nevada Realtors The custom RALI Cares trailer includes a full-size replica of a teen’s bedro ...
Nevada Realtors to host state conference Sept. 26-27
Provided Content

The statewide Nevada Realtors association is hosting its annual State Conference and Xplode Las Vegas educational event for its members at the M Resort Spa Casino on Sept. 26-27.

A grand opening celebration will be held for Pardee Home's new Midnight Ridge community in Hend ...
Pardee to hold grand opening for Midnight Ridge
Provided Content

Pardee Homes is celebrating the grand opening Saturday of Midnight Ridge in the heart of Henderson. Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include model home tours; tasty treats from Street Freeze ice cream and Sprinkles cupcakes; cool giveaways and fanciful Balloons with a Twist. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-9684.

Shelbourne Estates is a new neighborhood in southern Las Vegas. Home prices start at $569,990. ...
Summit presents Shelbourne Estates
Provided Content

Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital announce Shelbourne Estates, a new community offering single-family detached homes starting at $569,990 in south Las Vegas. Almost immediately upon opening, four of the 12 units have been sold, leaving eight available.