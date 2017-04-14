Downtown Summerlin hosts Wellness Weekend, April 22-23

Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest-running and noncompetitive cycling event, kicks off Wellness Weekend in Downtown Summerlin on April 22. The weekend event also includes the Summerlin Half Marathon, a Wellness Fair sponsored by Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and GreenFest on Earth Day. (Courtesy)

This year, The Howard Hughes Corp. and Downtown Summerlin are combining the successful Tour de Summerlin (April 22), Summerlin Half Marathon (April 23) and GreenFest (April 22) into a fun family-weekend festival on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

Presented by Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and new this year is the Summerlin Wellness Weekend component that will connect all three of these events and provide a wonderful festival environment that runs April 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The centerpiece of the event is the Summerlin Hospital Speaker Series that includes health screenings and topics like skin cancer education, cardiac and stroke education, adult CPR, blood pressure checks, breast cancer, balance screenings, senior exercise, scoliosis screening, meditation, breastfeeding Q&A and more. A children’s interactive tent will feature wellness, nutrition and environmental activities.

“Summerlin’s vision is to provide active outdoor opportunities for residents and the entire city, and Wellness Weekend is the perfect way to highlight the community’s hallmark active lifestyle and provide attendees with access to helpful and informative resources on how to improve their own wellness,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “Thanks to Summerlin Hospital and a whole host of sponsors and community participants, the weekend is sure to be a huge success.”

The weekend kicks off on Saturday with the Tour de Summerlin, a noncompetitive cycling event benefiting the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America that runs through Summerlin. Now in its 16th year, the Tour de Summerlin is Southern Nevada’s longest-running cycling event. The 80-mile ride begins at 7 a.m.; the 60-mile ride begins at 7:45 a.m.; and the 40-mile ride begins at 8:30 a.m. Sponsors include The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin Hospital, Trader Joe’s, Land Rover Jaguar Las Vegas, Whiting-Turner, McGhie’s Ski Bike &Board, Team AMC, Tim Soder Physical Therapy and Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. Registration is $105 and includes lunch for participants.

Earth Day also falls on April 22, and the perfect way to celebrate is at GreenFest, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Co-founded by the Green Alliance and Republic Services, this event features nearly 150 exhibitors displaying products and offering information on clean energy, green homes and buildings, smart energy, sustainable living and more. Premier community sponsors are NV Energy and Bombard Electric.

The eighth annual Summerlin Half Marathon starts Sunday at 7 a.m. The 13.1-mile course includes a scenic tour of several Summerlin villages on the community’s nationally recognized trail system.

A chip-timed walk or run, the Summerlin Half Marathon recognizes both male and female top finishers, and all participants receive medals and shirts. This year, the event benefits the College of Medicine at Roseman University in Summerlin. Sponsors include The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin Hospital, Land Rover Jaguar Las Vegas, Team AMC and Las Vegas Running Co. Registration is $80 through April 21 and increases to $100 on April 22.

Outdoor activity in Summerlin is encouraged by the community’s abundant amenities: 250-plus parks of all sizes, 150-plus miles of trails, 10 golf courses, community centers and resident-only pools. With two dozen public and private schools, and two more opening this year, Summerlin offers unparalleled educational choices.

Located at the foot of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Summerlin’s backyard is a world-class hiking and cycling destination. Perched along the valley’s western rim, Summerlin’s higher elevation creates unmatched view opportunities and delivers cooler temperatures year-round.

Offering 21 neighborhoods with a dozen more opening this year, Summerlin is in a league of its own in terms of options. Homes are available in a variety of styles, price points and floor plans suited to today’s modern families.

Features include plentiful outdoor-indoor living spaces, casitas and next-generation suites, smart home systems, energy efficiency and green features.

To register for the Tour de Summerlin or Summerlin Half Marathon, or for more information on the Wellness Weekend activities, the community or new homes, visit Summerlin.com.