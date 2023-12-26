46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin is holiday headquarters

Provided Content
December 26, 2023 - 9:09 am
 
Headlining Downtown Summerlin’s holiday celebration is the community’s popular Holiday para ...
Headlining Downtown Summerlin’s holiday celebration is the community’s popular Holiday parade. (Downtown Summerlin)
The holiday parade features local youth, floats, dancers, Santa and magical snow. (Downtown Sum ...
The holiday parade features local youth, floats, dancers, Santa and magical snow. (Downtown Summerlin)
The holiday parade draws tens of thousands of visitors each Friday and Saturday night. (Downtow ...
The holiday parade draws tens of thousands of visitors each Friday and Saturday night. (Downtown Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin also features Rock Rink, an outdoor skating rink presented by Live Nation th ...
Downtown Summerlin also features Rock Rink, an outdoor skating rink presented by Live Nation that is open through Jan. 15. (Downtown Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin features seven lighted signs of words that symbolize the holiday spirit. The ...
Downtown Summerlin features seven lighted signs of words that symbolize the holiday spirit. The signs are presented by Miracle Flights, the Las Vegas-based national nonprofit that provides free commercial airfare to children who need lifesaving medical care away from their home communities. (Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
The holiday parade features local youth, floats, dancers, Santa and magical snow — drawing te ...
The holiday parade features local youth, floats, dancers, Santa and magical snow — drawing tens of thousands of visitors each Friday and Saturday night. (Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)
(Downtown Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin, the walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community shined bright this season as the valley’s holiday headquarters.

Headlining Downtown Summerlin’s holiday celebration is the community’s popular Holiday parade that features local youth, floats, dancers, Santa and magical snow — drawing tens of thousands of visitors each Friday and Saturday night.

In addition to spectacular holiday décor throughout the destination, Downtown Summerlin also features Rock Rink, an outdoor skating rink presented by Live Nation that is open through Jan. 15. At Las Vegas Ballpark, Enchant Christmas is a holiday wonderland that remains open nightly through Dec. 31.

And finally, Downtown Summerlin features seven magnificent lighted signs of words that symbolize the holiday spirit. The signs are presented by Miracle Flights, the Las Vegas-based national nonprofit that provides free commercial airfare to children who need lifesaving medical care away from their home communities.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in over 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
2
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
3
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
4
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
5
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In addition to the holiday decorations, D.R. Horton in association with HomeAid Southern Nevada ...
D.R. Horton presents holiday wonderland
Provided Content

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry at Cadence is making the season bright with the “Symmetry Wonderland” holiday experience featuring holiday-themed decorations at each of their model homes.

Summerlin After searching for many months for their dream home, Las Vegas dentists, Drs. Angeli ...
Dentists find their dream home in Summerlin
Provided Content

Native Las Vegans Angelica Thacker and Matthew Thacker, both doctors of medicine in dentistry, knew immediately the Summerlin Tri Pointe Homes community of Kings Canyon was where they wanted to live.

A custom-built home in Green Valley's Quail Ridge Estates, has been listed for $2,388,888. (Hun ...
Green Valley home hits market for $2.4M
Provided Content

A custom-built Victorian-inspired estate constructed entirely from brick masonry has hit the Las Vegas market for $2,388,888.

huntington & ellis
Summerlin single-story home lists for over $2M
Provided Content

Nestled along the picturesque Summerlin cliff line, a contemporary build sitting on a rare 14,000-square-foot lot has been listed in the Las Vegas market for $2,075,000.

Summerlin’s higher elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures a ...
Summerlin can be home to rare Vegas snow
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers many distinct features that create its exceptional quality of life.

For millennials and younger homebuyers interested in reducing their footprint, Summerlin's thre ...
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
Provided Content

In Summerlin, more than 15 three-story floor plans are now available in six neighborhoods located in Summerlin West.

2024 LVR President Merri Perry
LVR presents annual awards to top local Realtors
LVR

Las Vegas Realtors presented annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members, with immediate past President Brandon Roberts being honored as LVR’s Realtor of the Year.

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will help launch Team Rubicon TRades Acade ...
Wells Fargo helps train veterans to rebuild homes
Provided Content

With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will fuel the creation of the Team Rubicon TRades Academy to address the need for credentialed contractors in communities nationwide.

Las Vegas Aces team member and 2022 and 2023 WNBA Champion, Kiah Stokes, makes a ceremonial don ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Provided Content

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin represent the season of giving, with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. The Giving Machine, the Santa Chalet and Lights for Flights provide community members the opportunity to make donations to local, national and global nonprofits.

More stories
Summerlin can be home to rare Vegas snow
Summerlin can be home to rare Vegas snow
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
These halls are decked: Christmas guide shows decorated local homes
These halls are decked: Christmas guide shows decorated local homes
Dentists find their dream home in Summerlin
Dentists find their dream home in Summerlin