Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2020 holiday season

November 8, 2020 - 10:23 am
 

The 2020 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin on Nov. 13 with the opening of outdoor ice skating at Rock Rink presented by Pardee Homes, back for another year of family skating fun.

New this year, are 200,000 additional twinkling lights throughout the destination, along with strolling carolers every Friday and Saturday night. Returning is the popular holiday train that runs continually around Rock Rink and a 40-foot tree, along with a special night to celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 14 in partnership with Jewish Nevada.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, it was more important than ever to create an extra special holiday look and feel this year, to ensure visitors to Downtown Summerlin experience the joy of the season.

“As 2020 comes to a close, we invite all Southern Nevadans to spend some time with us at Downtown Summerlin, where we’ve added no less than 200,000 additional lights and extra festive touches and embellishments to create a true holiday experience for the entire family to enjoy.”

Santa is staying safe this season and is working tirelessly in his North Pole workshop alongside his elves until the magical night of Christmas Eve. Visitors are invited to stop by his Chalet on Festival Plaza Drive to drop off letters to Santa in his red mailbox. Letters with return addresses will be responded to if received by Dec. 22.

Through the holidays, Rock Rink is open nightly along with extended hours on Saturday and Sunday. Skate rentals start at $16, and all ages are welcome. Reservations are required and can be made at Summerlin.com. The festive holiday train runs through Jan. 20. Rides are $4 per adult and child.

On Dec. 14 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Jewish Nevada will hold a hybrid in-person and virtual Community Chanukah celebration at Downtown Summerlin with socially distanced family activities and a menorah lighting with rabbis from around the valley. For details, visit JewishNevada.org.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

With nearly 140 floor plans in approximately 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages, Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on the holiday season and all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities for nearly two decades.

Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 6,000 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan.

The community is home to nearly 100,000 residents who enjoy an unparalleled list of amenities. These include more than 250 neighborhood and village parks, more than 150 completed miles of trails, 27 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, 10 golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities, business parks and dozens of actively selling floor plans.

Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes — priced from the $300,000s to more than $2.5 million. For information on custom homesites in The Ridges, call 702-255-2500. Luxury apartment homes offer monthly rents starting from the $900s. Visit summerlin.com for more information.

The Howard Hughes Corp. owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S.

Our properties include master-planned communities, operating properties, development opportunities and other unique assets spanning 14 states from New York to Hawai‘i. The Howard Hughes Corp. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC with major offices in New York, Columbia, MD, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas and Honolulu.

For additional information about HHC, visit howardhughes.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Tom Blanchard
Housing market has rising prices, short supply
A report released Friday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices rising while the housing supply keeps shrinking, putting the local housing market in the unusual position of looking a lot like the rest of the country.

Homes for the holidays at Beazer's Cliffs at Dover community
Homes for the holidays at Beazer’s Cliffs at Dover community
This holiday season, give yourself the gift that will last a lifetime — a new home at Cliffs at Dover by Beazer Homes. Cliffs at Dover, a collection of two-story town homes near Nellis Air Force Base, challenges the notion that you can’t have it all for an affordable price. Each home features a spacious layout and includes refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer and window coverings, plus access to resort-style amenities, including a community pool, fitness center and lounge. With home prices starting at $204,240, Cliffs at Dover homebuyers receive unbeatable new home value.

CCIM Southern Nevada will hold its Real Estate Investment Outlook Virtual Luncheon Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. with speaker Dr. Peter Linneman, founding principal of Lineman Associates.

Henderson golf facility produces tournament winning players
Henderson golf facility produces tournament winning players
In just two years since it opened, the High Performance Golf Institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club is already producing champions. Michael Sarro and Morgan Goldstein, both Las Vegas locals, took the championship titles at their respective Men’s and Women’s 2020 Nevada State Amateur Championships this summer.

HomeAid Southern Nevada to renovate homeless shelter
HomeAid Southern Nevada to renovate homeless shelter
HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has announced its plan to renovate the Poverello House in Henderson. HomeAid will provide time and materials to improve amenities at the day shelter, benefiting homeless individuals.

Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Summerlin offers nearly 140 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Trilogy by Shea Homes is bringing its third age-qualified community to Sunstone, a new master-planned community by Trilogy, Lennar and Woodside Homes.

Uri Vaknin
Vegas high-rise developer launches podcast
A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

Cadence caters to Fido and friends
Cadence caters to Fido and friends
With parks, trails and more, there’s plenty for “Fido” to bark about at the Cadence master plan community in Henderson.

Beazer features Burson communities in Pahrump
Beazer features Burson communities in Pahrump
Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities Oct, 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver value in a serene setting 45 minutes from Las Vegas.