Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2020 holiday season

The 2020 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin on Nov. 13 with the opening of outdoor ice skating at Rock Rink presented by Pardee Homes, back for another year of family skating fun. New this year, are 200,000 additional twinkling lights throughout the destination, along with strolling carolers every Friday and Saturday night. Returning is the popular holiday train that runs continually around Rock Rink and a 40-foot tree, along with a special night to celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 14 in partnership with Jewish Nevada.

Rock Rink opens Nov. 13 at Downtown Summerlin to kick off the 2020 holiday season. New this year is 200,000 additional twinkling lights throughout the destination. (Summerlin)

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, it was more important than ever to create an extra special holiday look and feel this year, to ensure visitors to Downtown Summerlin experience the joy of the season.

“As 2020 comes to a close, we invite all Southern Nevadans to spend some time with us at Downtown Summerlin, where we’ve added no less than 200,000 additional lights and extra festive touches and embellishments to create a true holiday experience for the entire family to enjoy.”

Santa is staying safe this season and is working tirelessly in his North Pole workshop alongside his elves until the magical night of Christmas Eve. Visitors are invited to stop by his Chalet on Festival Plaza Drive to drop off letters to Santa in his red mailbox. Letters with return addresses will be responded to if received by Dec. 22.

Through the holidays, Rock Rink is open nightly along with extended hours on Saturday and Sunday. Skate rentals start at $16, and all ages are welcome. Reservations are required and can be made at Summerlin.com. The festive holiday train runs through Jan. 20. Rides are $4 per adult and child.

On Dec. 14 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Jewish Nevada will hold a hybrid in-person and virtual Community Chanukah celebration at Downtown Summerlin with socially distanced family activities and a menorah lighting with rabbis from around the valley. For details, visit JewishNevada.org.

