Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2021 holiday season

November 5, 2021 - 3:50 pm
 
Downtown Summerlin will kick of the holiday season Nov. 12. Festivities include visits from San ...
The 2021 holiday season kicks off on Nov. 12 at Downtown Summerlin with Santa Claus' arrival and the opening of Rock Rink, an outdoor skating rink. (Summerlin)
The 2021 holiday season kicks off on Nov. 12 at Downtown Summerlin with Santa Claus’ arrival ...
Rock Rink is an outdoor ice-skating rink. (Summerlin)
Rock Rink is an outdoor ice-skating rink. (Summerlin)
Summerlin's annual holiday parade returns Nov. 19 and runs every Friday and Saturday night at 6 p.m. through Dec. 18. The parade is free and open to the public. (Summerlin)
Rock Rink is an outdoor ice-skating rink. (Summerlin)
Rock Rink is an outdoor ice-skating rink. (Summerlin)

The 2021 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 12 with the arrival of Santa Claus and the opening of Rock Rink, the popular outdoor ice-skating rink on The Lawn and presented this year by Live Nation.

The following weekend, the beloved Holiday Parade returns in all its glory after a one-year hiatus, running every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19-Dec. 18.

This free event, complete with lively holiday music, snow, dancers and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and includes a new Nutcracker-inspired float this year.

“The holidays feel extra special this year given that many holiday events and celebrations were put on pause last year,” said Halee Harczynski, marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “We’ve stopped at nothing to bring back all our popular holiday activations this year, while adding a few new surprises. We can’t wait to celebrate the season with everyone.”

Santa Claus’ Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $39.99. Santa offers photos with pets on Tuesdays through Dec. 21 between 7 and 9 p.m. Kids can drop off letters to Santa and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes.

At Rock Rink, presented by Live Nation, skate rentals start at $16 and all ages are welcome. Hours vary, and appointments are required, so check the website for details. Downtown Summerlin’s festive holiday train runs from Nov. 19-Jan. 17. Rides are $4 per person (adults and kids).

On Dec. 1, Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration that includes the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites.

Returning to Downtown Summerlin is The Giving Machine that will be open from Nov. 3-Jan. 3. Organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Giving Machine gives visitors an opportunity to make a holiday donation at a giant vending machine to one of several local nonprofits and international charitable initiatives. Participating local nonprofits this year include Communities In Schools of Nevada, Eye Care 4 Kids, Future Smiles, Opportunity Village and Three Square.

New this year, is Lights for Flights — a fun activation featuring six giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR and MIRACLE.

Creating the perfect holiday background for all your Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for Miracle Flights, the nonprofit that provides free commercial flights to children and adults who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities.

And finally, at Las Vegas Ballpark, visit Enchant, a whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village that brings its world of festive wonder to Las Vegas for the first time Nov. 26-Jan. 2. Visit EnchantChristmas.com for details. For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, visit www.summerlin.com.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers 115 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods and holiday event information at Downtown Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

