Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2021 holiday season

The 2021 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 12 with the arrival of Santa Claus and the opening of Rock Rink, the popular outdoor ice-skating rink on The Lawn and presented this year by Live Nation.

The following weekend, the beloved Holiday Parade returns in all its glory after a one-year hiatus, running every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19-Dec. 18.

This free event, complete with lively holiday music, snow, dancers and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and includes a new Nutcracker-inspired float this year.

“The holidays feel extra special this year given that many holiday events and celebrations were put on pause last year,” said Halee Harczynski, marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “We’ve stopped at nothing to bring back all our popular holiday activations this year, while adding a few new surprises. We can’t wait to celebrate the season with everyone.”

Santa Claus’ Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $39.99. Santa offers photos with pets on Tuesdays through Dec. 21 between 7 and 9 p.m. Kids can drop off letters to Santa and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes.

At Rock Rink, presented by Live Nation, skate rentals start at $16 and all ages are welcome. Hours vary, and appointments are required, so check the website for details. Downtown Summerlin’s festive holiday train runs from Nov. 19-Jan. 17. Rides are $4 per person (adults and kids).

On Dec. 1, Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration that includes the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites.

Returning to Downtown Summerlin is The Giving Machine that will be open from Nov. 3-Jan. 3. Organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Giving Machine gives visitors an opportunity to make a holiday donation at a giant vending machine to one of several local nonprofits and international charitable initiatives. Participating local nonprofits this year include Communities In Schools of Nevada, Eye Care 4 Kids, Future Smiles, Opportunity Village and Three Square.

New this year, is Lights for Flights — a fun activation featuring six giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR and MIRACLE.

Creating the perfect holiday background for all your Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for Miracle Flights, the nonprofit that provides free commercial flights to children and adults who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities.

And finally, at Las Vegas Ballpark, visit Enchant, a whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village that brings its world of festive wonder to Las Vegas for the first time Nov. 26-Jan. 2. Visit EnchantChristmas.com for details. For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, visit www.summerlin.com.

