Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2024 holiday season

The holiday season gets its start in Downtown Summerlin with visits from Santa Claus and annual holiday parade on Nov. 22. (Downtown Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the master-planned community of Summerlin, kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

Downtown Summerlin’s Holiday Parade, sponsored by InTouch Credit Union, is held every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. from Nov. 22-Dec. 21. This free and magical event, complete with lively holiday music, snow, dancers and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and boasts nearly 80 local youth performers.

The all-new Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily from Nov. 15-Dec. 24. Photo packages are available for purchase. Santa offers photos with pets on Tuesdays from Nov. 19-Dec. 17 between 7-9 p.m. Visits with Santa for children with sensory conditions are available via reservation at Summerlin.com. At the Santa Chalet, kids can drop off letters to Santa and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides disadvantaged children free shoes and socks along with other essential items.

At Rock Rink, presented by Live Nation, skate rentals start at $18 and all ages are welcome. Hours vary and appointments are encouraged, so check Summerlin.com for details. Downtown Summerlin’s festive holiday train offers rides throughout the property for $5 per person. Both Rock Rink and the holiday train open on Nov. 15.

Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 29 that includes the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites.

Returning to Downtown Summerlin is The Giving Machine that will open Nov. 15 and stay through year-end. Organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Giving Machine gives visitors an opportunity to make a holiday donation at a giant vending machine to one of several local nonprofits and international charitable initiatives. This year’s local beneficiary nonprofits include Catholic Charities, Three Square, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, Foster Kinship and Spread the Word.

Lights for Flights — a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU — returns for another year of seasonal sparkle. Creating the perfect holiday background for all your Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for Miracle Flights, a nonprofit that provides free commercial flights to children who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care unavailable in their local communities.

New, this year is a Wine Flights Holiday Wine Walk at Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 23 from 5-8 p.m. benefiting Miracle Flights. The wine walk will feature 14 different tasting stations offering red, white and sparkling options. Wine Flights tickets and details are available at Wine Flights | Miracle Flights.

For more information on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, visit Summerlin.com.

