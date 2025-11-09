Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2025 holiday season

The 2025 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin kicks off this month with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

Rock Rink, presented by Lexus, opens for the season starting Nov. 14 through Jan. 19, 2026. Skate rentals start at $18, and all ages are welcome. (Downtown Summerlin)

The 2025 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, kicks off this month with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

Downtown Summerlin’s Holiday Parade, sponsored by InTouch Credit Union, is held every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. from Nov. 21 through Dec. 20. This free and magical event, with lively holiday music, snow, dancers and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and boasts nearly 100 local youth performers.

The Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily from Nov. 14 through Dec. 24. Photo packages are available for purchase, starting at $39.99 on select days. New this year, family holiday photo packages are available to capture holiday memories without Santa for festive holiday cards, photo albums or social media. Dates and hours vary, and reservations are required. Photos with pets returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. throughout the season. Visits with Santa for children with sensory conditions are available on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon or via reservation at Summerlin.com.

At the Santa Chalet, kids can drop off letters to Santa Nov. 14 through Dec. 11, and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides disadvantaged children free shoes and socks and other essential items.

Rock Rink, presented by Lexus, opens for the season starting Nov. 14 through Jan. 19. Skate rentals start at $18, and all ages are welcome. Hours vary, and appointments are encouraged, so check the website for details as walk-ups are limited pending capacity. New this year, Rock Rink is available for private buyout events. Las Vegas Ice Theater returns for the 2025 holiday season with special ice-skating performances at Rock Rink Nov. 23, Dec. 7 and Dec. 21.

Downtown Summerlin’s festive Jupiter Express Train offers rides throughout the destination for $5 per person (adults and kids). Both Rock Rink and the holiday train open Nov. 14.

Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 21 from 4-6 p.m. The evening includes the lighting of the Menorah, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites. A Menorah will be on display in the Dining Arroyo Dec. 12 through sundown Dec. 22 to mark the holiday.

New this year, Downtown Summerlin will partner with Clark County on a six-week exhibit, Nov. 15 through Jan. 1, to debut a Light Lane Bike Installation. Each of four futuristic bikes will be scattered throughout Downtown Summerlin, offering an immersive experience that includes the sounds of local musicians and the visual creativity of community artists. With every pedal stroke, guests are swept into a multisensory journey that embodies the vibrant spirit of the community.

Returning to Downtown Summerlin is The Giving Machine, which opens Nov. 12 and runs through year-end. Organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Giving Machine gives visitors an opportunity to make a holiday donation at a giant vending machine to one of several local nonprofits and international charitable initiatives.

This year’s local beneficiary organizations include Baby’s Bounty, Eyecare 4 Kids, The Just One Project, The Salvation Army and the Tyler Robinson Foundation. International nonprofits include Clubfoot Solutions, Mentors International and Splash.

Lights for Flights — a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU — returns for another year of seasonal sparkle. Creating the perfect holiday background for Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for Miracle Flights, the nonprofit that provides free commercial flights to children who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities.

Wine Flights Holiday Wine Walk returns to Downtown Summerlin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 22 benefiting Mirale Flights. The walk features 14 different tasting stations offering red, white and sparkling options. Wine Flights tickets and details available at Wine Flights — Miracle Flights.

For more details on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, visit Summerlin.com.

