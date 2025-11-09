74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2025 holiday season

The 2025 holiday season kicks off this month at Downtown Summerlin, headlined by the arrival of ...
The 2025 holiday season kicks off this month at Downtown Summerlin, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink. (Downtown Summerlin)
Rock Rink, presented by Lexus, opens for the season starting Nov. 14 through Jan. 19, 2026. Ska ...
Rock Rink, presented by Lexus, opens for the season starting Nov. 14 through Jan. 19, 2026. Skate rentals start at $18, and all ages are welcome. (Downtown Summerlin)
More Stories
An Anthem Country Club mansion measuring nearly 10,000 square feet has been listed for $4.95 mi ...
$4.95M Anthem Country Club estate hits market
Glenrock by Toll Brothers recently opened in Summerlin, offering eight unique and expansive flo ...
Toll Brothers opens Glenrock in Summerlin’s Grand Park village
Now, on the market, the newest Desert Design Study Home at 11 Chisel Crest Court, offered at $1 ...
Ascaya unveils new $11.6M home; debuts condominium
Piazza Paradiso showcases Lennar’s Next Gen Home Within a Home floor plans ideal for multigen ...
Lake Las Vegas kicks off fall with grand opening events, giveaways
Provided Content
November 9, 2025 - 10:46 am
 

The 2025 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, kicks off this month with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

Downtown Summerlin’s Holiday Parade, sponsored by InTouch Credit Union, is held every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. from Nov. 21 through Dec. 20. This free and magical event, with lively holiday music, snow, dancers and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and boasts nearly 100 local youth performers.

The Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily from Nov. 14 through Dec. 24. Photo packages are available for purchase, starting at $39.99 on select days. New this year, family holiday photo packages are available to capture holiday memories without Santa for festive holiday cards, photo albums or social media. Dates and hours vary, and reservations are required. Photos with pets returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. throughout the season. Visits with Santa for children with sensory conditions are available on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon or via reservation at Summerlin.com.

At the Santa Chalet, kids can drop off letters to Santa Nov. 14 through Dec. 11, and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides disadvantaged children free shoes and socks and other essential items.

Rock Rink, presented by Lexus, opens for the season starting Nov. 14 through Jan. 19. Skate rentals start at $18, and all ages are welcome. Hours vary, and appointments are encouraged, so check the website for details as walk-ups are limited pending capacity. New this year, Rock Rink is available for private buyout events. Las Vegas Ice Theater returns for the 2025 holiday season with special ice-skating performances at Rock Rink Nov. 23, Dec. 7 and Dec. 21.

Downtown Summerlin’s festive Jupiter Express Train offers rides throughout the destination for $5 per person (adults and kids). Both Rock Rink and the holiday train open Nov. 14.

Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 21 from 4-6 p.m. The evening includes the lighting of the Menorah, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites. A Menorah will be on display in the Dining Arroyo Dec. 12 through sundown Dec. 22 to mark the holiday.

New this year, Downtown Summerlin will partner with Clark County on a six-week exhibit, Nov. 15 through Jan. 1, to debut a Light Lane Bike Installation. Each of four futuristic bikes will be scattered throughout Downtown Summerlin, offering an immersive experience that includes the sounds of local musicians and the visual creativity of community artists. With every pedal stroke, guests are swept into a multisensory journey that embodies the vibrant spirit of the community.

Returning to Downtown Summerlin is The Giving Machine, which opens Nov. 12 and runs through year-end. Organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Giving Machine gives visitors an opportunity to make a holiday donation at a giant vending machine to one of several local nonprofits and international charitable initiatives.

This year’s local beneficiary organizations include Baby’s Bounty, Eyecare 4 Kids, The Just One Project, The Salvation Army and the Tyler Robinson Foundation. International nonprofits include Clubfoot Solutions, Mentors International and Splash.

Lights for Flights — a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU — returns for another year of seasonal sparkle. Creating the perfect holiday background for Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for Miracle Flights, the nonprofit that provides free commercial flights to children who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities.

Wine Flights Holiday Wine Walk returns to Downtown Summerlin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 22 benefiting Mirale Flights. The walk features 14 different tasting stations offering red, white and sparkling options. Wine Flights tickets and details available at Wine Flights — Miracle Flights.

For more details on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, visit Summerlin.com.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An Anthem Country Club mansion measuring nearly 10,000 square feet has been listed for $4.95 mi ...
$4.95M Anthem Country Club estate hits market
Provided Content

A nearly 10,000-square-foot Henderson estate designed for both grand entertaining and intimate living has been listed for $4.95 million in Anthem Country Club.

Glenrock by Toll Brothers recently opened in Summerlin, offering eight unique and expansive flo ...
Toll Brothers opens Glenrock in Summerlin’s Grand Park village
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood in the Summerlin master-planned community is Glenrock by Toll Brothers. Offering eight unique and expansive floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, Glenrock homes range from 2,897 square feet to 4,557 square feet, priced from approximately $1.6 million to nearly $1.9 million.

Now, on the market, the newest Desert Design Study Home at 11 Chisel Crest Court, offered at $1 ...
Ascaya unveils new $11.6M home; debuts condominium
PARTNER CONTENT FOR ASCAYA

From the moment you begin the ascent to Ascaya, the desert gives way to sculpted stone walls, angular silhouettes, and a sense of calm that only elevation provides.

Piazza Paradiso showcases Lennar’s Next Gen Home Within a Home floor plans ideal for multigen ...
Lake Las Vegas kicks off fall with grand opening events, giveaways
Provided Content

Fall may bring cooler temperatures, but Lake Las Vegas is heating up. Lake Las Vegas welcomes fall with the opening of two brand new communities, Incanta Lago by Toll Brothers and Piazza Paradiso by Lennar. Future homeowners are getting a first look at stunning new neighborhoods and a chance to win one of two brand new golf carts valued at $10,000 each.

Eight neighborhoods in Summerlin are approaching final sales with each neighborhood offering fe ...
Eight Summerlin neighborhoods reach final inventory
Provided Content

Eight neighborhoods within the Summerlin master-planned community are approaching final sales with each neighborhood offering fewer than 20 remaining homes or 20 percent of total inventory. As neighborhoods near close-out, homebuilders often provide special incentives, including special pricing, additional upgrades, and unique offers. Homebuyers are encouraged to visit Summerlin.com to learn more about final opportunity homes and incentives.

Summerlin homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor architectural detail into the ...
Summerlin showcases outdoor living
Provided Content

To take advantage of the community’s signature environment, Summerlin homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor architectural detail into their home designs, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks, porches, to name a few.

Meridian by Woodside Homes in Cadence will hold a grand opening Oct. 18., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (W ...
Woodside Homes opens Meridian in Cadence
Provided Content

Cadence welcomes its newest neighborhood, Meridian by Woodside Homes, Oct. 18. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. prospective homebuyers can tour the Meridian model homes, get some tasty treats, and receive some giveaways.

Sandpiper by Lennar is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. It offers three two-story ...
Sandpiper by Lennar opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

Sandpiper by Lennar is the newest neighborhood to open in the Summerlin master-planned community.

MORE STORIES