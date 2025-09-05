92°F
Downtown Summerlin launches Latin Heritage Parade Sept. 16

Downtown Summerlin will launch an all-new Latin Heritage Parade to celebrate Southern Nevada's rich Latin culture on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. The parade is free and open to the public.
This year, Downtown Summerlin will launch an all-new Latin Heritage Parade to celebrate Southern Nevada's rich Latin culture.
Set for Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., the Latin Heritage Parade showcases a fusion of music and dance with participants from diverse Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, Nicaragua and Bolivia, all coming together to honor their heritage.
September 5, 2025 - 3:41 pm
 

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, is well-known for its seasonal parades attended by thousands of local families during various holiday seasons and on important cultural dates. This year, Downtown Summerlin will launch an all-new Latin Heritage Parade to celebrate Southern Nevada’s rich Latin culture.

Set for Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., the Latin Heritage Parade showcases a fusion of music and dance with participants from diverse Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, Nicaragua and Bolivia, all coming together to honor their heritage. Featuring community groups in colorful and traditional attire, the Latin Heritage Parade is a joyful display of pride, unity and the enduring spirit of Latin culture.

“Adding the Latin Heritage Parade to our existing parade line-up at Downtown Summerlin is a natural, given our community’s rich Latin heritage and Downtown Summerlin’s ideal parade setting,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “Collaborating with local cultural organizations to showcase and celebrate our community is inspiring and provides a fun way for families to come together to learn about and honor the many Latin cultures in our community. We partnered with the NV Latino Arts and Cultural Association to bring this parade to life, and the result is visually stunning.”

“We are elated that Downtown Summerlin selected our organization to pay homage to our various traditions and history,” said Karla Garcia-Cardenas, founder and CEO, NV Latino Arts and Cultural Association. “This is a significant addition to the Downtown Summerlin parade line-up, and one we know our community will embrace.”

Other Downtown Summerlin annual parades include Lunar New Year, which celebrates Asian heritage; Lei Day, which celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month; Parade of Mischief, which runs throughout October in celebration of Halloween; and the beloved Holiday Parade, which runs from mid-November through Christmas.

The Latin Heritage Parade is free and open to the public. Festivities start on Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. along Park Centre Drive with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. For additional information, visit Summerlin.com.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

