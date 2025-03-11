57°F
Downtown Summerlin opens retro-inspired roller-skating rink

Downtown Summerlin’s new retro-inspired Roller Rink is open daily through May. Visit Summerli ...
Downtown Summerlin’s new retro-inspired Roller Rink is open daily through May. Visit Summerlin.com for reservations and details. (Summerlin)
Roller Rink at Downtown Summerlin, the community’s first outdoor roller-skating rink, opened ...
Roller Rink at Downtown Summerlin, the community’s first outdoor roller-skating rink, opened to much fanfare on Feb. 14. (Summerlin)
Roller Rink at Downtown Summerlin is located at the Lawn, the destination’s popular gathering ...
Roller Rink at Downtown Summerlin is located at the Lawn, the destination’s popular gathering spot where a variety of events and activations are held throughout the year. (Summerlin)
March 11, 2025 - 9:22 am
 

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, has a new attraction: a retro-inspired roller-skating rink, which is open to the public through early May.

Roller Rink at Downtown Summerlin, the community’s first outdoor roller-skating rink, opened to much fanfare on Feb. 14. It is located at the Lawn, the destination’s popular gathering spot, where a variety of events and activations are held throughout the year, including Rock Rink, the outdoor ice-skating rink that operates throughout the holiday season.

According to Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director, Downtown Summerlin, Roller Rink, sponsored this year by The Summer Camp at Meadows School, is the ideal activation for the area and appeals to a variety of ages and skaters of all abilities.

“Roller Rink is where music, skating and fun collide, Harczynski said. “It includes an old-school photo booth, along with snacks and refreshments available for purchase from Snackies by Sterlings Mobile to offer a robust outdoor skating experience for the whole family.”

Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, holidays and no school days. Tickets are $20 per person and must be bought in advance online. Reservations are valid for the time(s) and date(s) purchased for a 75-minute skate and start at check-in. Roller Rink is also available for private parties and special occasions.

For more information and ticket purchase, visit Summerlin.com.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

