Downtown Summerlin presents Fit4Mom event

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the 11th annual Fit4Mom event May 11, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms.

The event opens at 8:15 a.m. for check-in before the 9 a.m. Stroller Strides workout held on The Lawn. The first 50 moms receive free professional mommy-and-me photos and a free swag bag.

Post-workout fun and entertainment from 10 a.m. to noon includes an interactive Mother’s Day fair, giveaways and a full lineup of children’s activities, including play and craft areas.

Fit4Mom is free and open to the public. More information is available at lasvegas.fit4mom.com.

“Fit4Mom is an annual tradition for many moms who enjoy the opportunity to get outside with their small children, connect with other young mothers and enjoy a variety of activities that cater to young families,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing for Downtown Summerlin. “There is always lots to do and see for both moms and kids, and we invite everyone to kick off their Mother’s Day weekend with us at Downtown Summerlin.”

Also, returning to Downtown Summerlin for the summer is Fitness on The Lawn sponsored by Ghost, held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. through Sept. 24. This free and popular outdoor fitness event features a variety of classes courtesy of Trufusion Summerlin, Pure Barre, lululemon, Fit4Mom, Fabletics and Free People. The weekly rotation includes yoga, general fitness and high-intensity interval training classes. All levels are welcome. Participants should bring a mat, towel and water. For more information and a complete schedule, visit summerlin.com.

“There is no better place to watch a magical summer evening sunset than from The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, while exercising with like-minded folks who share a passion for fitness, fun and outdoor beauty,” Harczynski said. “Fitness on The Lawn offers many different exercise options so there is something for everyone. Running all summer long, free weekly classes provide opportunities to fit every schedule.”

Downtown Summerlin is home to 125-plus retail brands, including 30-plus restaurants and eateries, entertainment and major sports venues, all within a walkable, vibrant setting. The destination is not only the gathering place for residents of Summerlin but the entire Las Vegas Valley.

Downtown Summerlin hosts a variety of year-round public events, including seasonal parades and celebrations, the Summerlin Festival of the Arts, fitness events, including Tour de Summerlin.

Summerlin, in its 34th year of development, offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.