Downtown Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day

April 2, 2021 - 3:33 pm
 
This oversized Instagram wall at Downtown Summerlin invites visitors to post their “act of lo ...
This oversized Instagram wall at Downtown Summerlin invites visitors to post their “act of love for the Mother Earth” pledges during April. Located near H&M, the wall will be on display through April. (Summerlin)

April 22 is Earth Day, and at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin, visitors are invited to express gratitude to Mother Earth.

Starting April 19, Downtown Summerlin visitors can participate in an “act of love for the Earth” by posting their pledges on an oversized Instagram-worthy globe mural near H&M. Whatever your Earth-loving promise — from recycling more to reducing your carbon footprint — put it on a Post-it for everyone to see. The display will be up until month’s-end.

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, has a long history of working with local nonprofit, Green Our Planet, to install and maintain gardens at Summerlin schools throughout the community that are used as hands-on teaching tools for students to learn about biology, botany and even math.

In keeping with that commitment to populate the Earth with more gardens, Downtown Summerlin is once again working with Green Our Planet, which will help to create a garden at the property — but with a special twist!

It will be a pollinator garden filled with plants that attract monarch butterflies, providing them a much-needed resting place on their long migrations to and from Southern California. The Downtown Summerlin pollinator garden will include a caterpillar video series connected to a virtual fundraiser for Green Our Plant, an organization that teaches students to love and care for the planet through comprehensive STEM school garden and hydroponics programs throughout Southern Nevada and the U.S. Check out Summerlin.com for more details on this new activation and how you can support it.

Also, Downtown Summerlin will pay tribute during April to the lives of five local cyclists who lost their lives in a tragic accident on Dec. 10. The property will have five “ghost bikes” on display throughout the Dining Arroyo to memorialize the victims and help bring awareness to the importance of cycling safety. The display, which will include reminders and tips on sharing the road for both motorists and cyclists, will run throughout the month of April.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 140 floor plans in nearly 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

