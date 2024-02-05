48°F
Downtown Summerlin to celebrate lunar new year

February 5, 2024 - 8:48 am
 
Downtown Summerlin will celebrate the Year of the Dragon Feb. 9-23. (Downtown Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin Downtown Summerlin will host its seventh annual Lunar New Year Parade on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. The free event honors Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage.
Downtown Summerlin Marking the Year of the Dragon, the colorful event includes pre-parade festivities beginning at 6 p.m.
Downtown Summerlin Featuring fan dancers, an oversized dragon, percussionists and the traditional lion dance, the parade is all new this year and hosted by Downtown Summerlin.

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, will honor Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with its annual Lunar New Year parade on Feb. 9 along Park Centre Drive.

Marking the Year of the Dragon, the colorful event includes pre-parade festivities starting at 6 p.m. Featuring fan dancers, an oversized dragon, percussionists and the traditional lion dance, the parade, which is free and open to the public, is all new this year and hosted by Downtown Summerlin with Best Agency, Lohan School of Shaolin and K-Star Training Academy.

New this year

■ On Feb. 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., enjoy the Kirin Ichiban Lunar New Year Tasting Experience in the Dining Arroyo. This complimentary beer tasting experience is open to guests ages 21 and older before the parade begins.

■ From Feb. 9-23, festive Lunar New Year décor will bedeck Downtown Summerlin’s common areas, including picture perfect 2024 oversized letters in the Macy’s Promenade, a larger-than-life Chinese dragon in the dining arroyo, and an insta-worthy photo wall filled will festive décor located in the hallway near H&M.

“This is our seventh year celebrating Lunar New Year, and this year, we are excited to present an all-new parade,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. “Our Lunar New Year celebration keeps the new year holiday spirit going while honoring our city’s Asian heritage and culture. The parade has become a must-see seasonal tradition for many in our community, and we invite everyone to experience Lunar New Year first-hand at Downtown Summerlin.”

For more information on the Lunar New Year Parade and celebration, visit Summerlin.com.

Now in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

