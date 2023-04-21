83°F
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin to host community events

Provided Content
April 21, 2023 - 3:23 pm
 
Downtown Summerlin hosts two free community events to kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and celebrate the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans. (Summerlin)
Flavors of Aloha will be held on April 29 and the Lei Day Parade on May 1. Both events will be held in Downtown (Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, hosts two free community events to kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and celebrate the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans.

Flavors of Aloha is a one-of-a kind Hawaiian-style culinary event that includes island food, cultural performances, crafts, hula and Tahitian dance workshops, lei making, a car show and more. It takes place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin on April 29 from noon to 8 p.m. For information on this free public event, visit flavorsofaloha.com.

The second annual Lei Day Parade, set for May 1, kicks off with pre-parade festivities at 5:30 p.m. and the parade at 6 p.m. It takes place along Park Centre Drive in the heart of Downtown Summerlin.

The parade, in partnership with BestAgency, features local cultural organizations including Nani Ola Hawaiian Dance Company, Na Hula o Kaleiokapualani and Tevakanui Polynesian Dance Company. Parade attendees will experience performances such as the Ancient Hula Kahiko — a traditional dance combined with chants and instruments that tell stories of people, places and events; the free-flowing modern style of hula, Hula Auana; ceremonial dances showcasing the passion and pride of the Maori Haka; the rapid hip-shaking movements of the Tahitian Dances, and much more.

“This year, we are pleased to have not one, but two cultural events to celebrate Asian Pacific culture in Southern Nevada,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing for Downtown Summerlin. “Flavors of Aloha and our Lei Day Parade are perfect ways to honor and experience this unique and distinctive culture that adds so much to the fabric of our community.”

According to Harczynski, Downtown Summerlin is known for its parades that mark the seasons and celebrate local culture, including the Lunar New Year Parade that pays homage to many Asian cultures; Parade of Mischief that marks the Halloween season; and the Holiday Parade in December.

“Parades at Downtown Summerlin have become annual traditions for families throughout the valley, and Lei Day is another wonderful and colorful celebration of our community’s rich and diverse culture,” Harczynski said. “We invite everyone to share in the Aloha spirit at Downtown Summerlin this year.”

For additional information on the Lei Day Parade, please visit Summerlin.com or call Downtown Summerlin concierge at 702-832-1055.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. The City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

