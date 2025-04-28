64°F
Downtown Summerlin to host Paiute Spring Festival

In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Downtown Summerlin will host the second annual Pa ...
In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Downtown Summerlin will host the second annual Paiute Spring Festival May 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will include Native American performances, children’s art workshops and Native American arts and crafts for sale. (Summerlin)
April 28, 2025 - 9:58 am
 

With local partner Nuwu Art, Summerlin, a Howard Hughes community, will host the second annual Paiute Spring Festival at Downtown Summerlin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 3.

Nuwu Art is led by artist Fawn Douglas, whose work focuses on art, culture, education, social justice and Indigenous sovereignty.

At the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, guests will be entertained by melodic songs from Bird Singers and Dancers from the Nuwu (Southern Paiute) and other regionally connected groups. Nuwu Wonumeegah, a Las Vegas Paiute dance troupe, will share a variety of Native American and First Nations Pow Wow dances with attendees.

Guests will have the opportunity to buy original handcrafted items and fine art from Paiute vendors and other Native Southwest artisans. Children of all ages are welcome to participate and create through engaging art workshops.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, the Paiute Spring Festival was created to highlight the community and culture of people who are Indigenous to the region.

“Traditionally, spring is a period of renewal and celebration, so it’s the perfect time to honor and give Southern Nevadans an intimate glimpse into the art, music and dance of this culturally significant population,” Bisterfeldt said. “We are always grateful to partner with Fawn Douglas and Nuwu Art to bring the beauty and rich culture of various Native American tribes to life.”

According to Douglas, Bird Singing is a form of music sung by Native Americans throughout the Southwest. Bird songs tell stories about the history and culture of Indigenous peoples while the accompanying dances mimic the steps of the birds. These songs are shared by Southern Paiutes, Mojave, Cahuilla and other tribes of the region, offering a rare glimpse into the beautiful culture of local tribes.

“Being able to participate in opportunities like this at Downtown Summerlin reminds the community that Southern Nevada’s Indigenous populations are thriving and contributing to our community’s culture in important and unique ways,” Douglas said. “We welcome events that let us come together from different backgrounds to share our art, our culture, and to meet amazing people! We are grateful to Howard Hughes that we get to exchange kindness and build an educational connection with the greater Las Vegas community.”

Start your engines and shift into high gear — the Lake Las Vegas Car Show is back for its second year on May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Relive the thrilling suspense of “JAWS” as the Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Alexandra Arrieche conducts the iconic score in sync with the film projected on the big screen. Coming to Cadence’s Central Park in Henderson on May 2 at 7 p.m., the concert is free to attend.

With spring in full swing, Lake Las Vegas is gearing up to host a series of events throughout the month of May. From luxury cars to live symphonic music and adrenaline-pumping dragon boat races, the community is coming together for fun, entertainment and charitable causes.

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its fourth annual Lei Day parade, presented by Fletcher Jones Nevada, on May 1.

