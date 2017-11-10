Downtown Summerlin to host parade

The 2017 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin kicks off Nov. 17 with the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of its holiday parade and the opening of Rock Rink outdoor skating rink. Headlining the night is the unveiling of an all new Santa Chalet.

The annual holiday parade returns to Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 17 and runs weekends throughout November and December and then nightly from Dec. 15-24. (Summerlin)

The annual holiday parade returns to Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 17 and runs weekends throughout November and December and then nightly from Dec. 15-24. (Summerlin)

The annual holiday parade returns to Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 17 and runs weekends throughout November and December and then nightly from Dec. 15-24. (Summerlin)

The annual holiday parade returns to Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 17 and runs weekends throughout November and December and then nightly from Dec. 15-24. (Summerlin)

The annual holiday parade returns to Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 17 and runs weekends throughout November and December and then nightly from Dec. 15-24. (Summerlin)

The annual holiday parade returns to Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 17 and runs weekends throughout November and December and then nightly from Dec. 15-24. (Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin kicks off the holiday season Nov. 17 with its annual holiday parade. (Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin kicks off the holiday season Nov. 17 with its annual holiday parade. (Summerlin)

Santa greets visitors at a previous holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin kicks off the holiday season Nov. 17 with its annual holiday parade. (Summerlin)

The 2017 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin kicks off Nov. 17 with the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of its holiday parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink. Headlining the night is the unveiling of an all new Santa Chalet.

According to Halee Harczynski, Downtown Summerlin marketing director, Downtown Summerlin has become a popular holiday destination thanks to a robust lineup of events, activities and celebrations for patrons of all ages and interests. “From our signature holiday parade to Santa’s brand new Chalet, ice skating at Rock Rink and a Hanukkah celebration in partnership with the Jewish Federation, we have the holidays covered,” Harczynski said.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 and runs for 18 nights: Nov. 17, 18, 24, 25; Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9; and nightly from Dec. 15-24. It offers a magical family-friendly spectacle of festive floats, toy soldiers, snowflake princesses and princes, nutcrackers, dancers and holiday music. All shows are free and open to the general public.

Santa Claus’ new Chalet is in the Macy’s Promenade through Dec. 24. Sculpted in hues of winter white, red and green and reminiscent of a magical mountain chalet, it features a forest of mountain pines and playful deer. Photo packages start at $24.99. Santa offers photos with pets on Tuesdays through Dec. 19 between 7 and 9 p.m.

Rock Rink, the premier ice skating rink near the Pavilion on The Lawn, also opens on Nov. 17 and will be open nightly from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Rock Rink offers skating under the stars set to holiday music and features an impressive 40-foot holiday tree overlooking the rink. Skate rentals start at $15, and all ages are welcome. Coffee Bean &Tea Leaf will offer signature holiday beverages via a mobile coffee truck rink-side. And a festive holiday train runs throughout the property daily from Nov. 17 through Jan. 31. Rides are $4 per person.

Downtown Summerlin has partnered with the Jewish Federation to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration Dec. 13. Family-friendly festivities include the lighting of the menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites.

“Downtown Summerlin is the place to be this holiday season,” Harczynski said. “There is so much to see and do, and it’s the perfect place to gather with family and friends to create holiday memories, regardless of how you celebrate the season. This year’s festivities, which include a partnership with the Jewish Federation, once again provide a strong celebratory opportunity for the Jewish community in Las Vegas.”

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events and offerings, visit www.downtownsummerlincom.

Summerlin is the only master-planned community in Southern Nevada with its own downtown. The community currently offers more than 180 floor plans in 32 neighborhoods in seven villages: The Ridges, The Cliffs, The Paseos, Reverence, Summerlin Centre, South Square and Stonebridge. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $300,000s. Visit Summerlin.com for more information.