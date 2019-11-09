70°F
Downtown Summerlin to kick off holiday season

November 8, 2019 - 4:40 pm
 

The 2019 holiday season kicks off in Summerlin Friday with the arrival of Santa Claus and the debut of the annual holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. Friday and runs Friday and Saturday nights through Dec. 21. Inspired by traditional holiday themes that are universally recognizable, this holiday spectacular is one you won’t want to miss.

All shows are free and open to the general public. Festivities take place on Park Centre Drive.

“Our hallmark holiday parade returns for another year of festive fun,” said Halee Mason, marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. “In addition to the parade, the Santa Chalet returns for photos with St. Nick along with ice skating at Rock Rink and our signature Hanukkah celebration with Jewish Nevada and the JCC.”

Following the parade on Friday, guests are encouraged to walk across the street to Las Vegas Ballpark for a special holiday movie screening of “Elf” that starts at 7:05 p.m. Admission is $2 per person; children ages 2 and younger get in free. Concessions will be open throughout the Ballpark making it a perfect one-stop evening for the ultimate family night out. Visit thelvballpark.com for details about the holiday movie.

Santa Claus’ Chalet, presented by Pardee Homes, is in the Macy’s Promenade through Dec. 24. It features a festive environment for children and adults alike to whisper their holiday wishes to Santa. Photo packages start at $29.99. Santa offers photos with pets through Dec. 17 between 7 and 9 p.m.

Rock Rink, the premier ice-skating rink near the Pavilion on The Lawn, is presented this year by Jing restaurant. It opens Nov. 15. Skate rentals start at $15, and all ages are welcome. A festive holiday train runs through Jan. 20. Rides are $4 per person.

Downtown Summerlin is partnering with Jewish Nevada and the JCC to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration Dec. 23.

Planned festivities include the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with light bites.

For more on all Downtown Summerlin holiday events, visit summerlin.com.

