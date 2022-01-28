60°F
Downtown Summerlin to ring in Year of the Tiger

Provided Content
January 28, 2022 - 1:34 pm
 
Downtown Summerlin is bringing back its popular Lunar New Year parade Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. The para ...
Downtown Summerlin is bringing back its popular Lunar New Year parade Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. The parade kicks off a two-week celebration of Asian culture at the destination. (Downtown Summerlin)
This year’s Lunar New Year parade marks the Year of the Tiger. It takes place along Park Cent ...
This year’s Lunar New Year parade marks the Year of the Tiger. It takes place along Park Centre Drive. (Downtown Summerlin)

After a one-year hiatus, Downtown Summerlin is bringing back its popular Lunar New Year parade and celebration. On Feb. 1, the Lunar New Year Parade, marking the Year of the Tiger takes place at 6 p.m. along Park Centre Drive. The parade kicks off a two-week celebration of Asian culture.

Festive and free, the parade is open to the general public and includes an oversized Chinese dragon, percussionists, glorious fan dancers and a lion dance in partnership with BESTAgency and Guan Strong Lion Arts Association.

The property celebrates the Year of the Tiger from Feb. 1-15 with festive décor throughout its common areas. Highlights include picture-prefect oversized 2022 letters in the Macy’s Promenade, a larger-than-life Chinese dragon partially submerged in the water feature at the Dining Arroyo, and an insta-worthy photo wall filled with festive décor located in the hallway near H&M.

Downtown Summerlin also will host a red envelope giveaway through the Summerlin app from Feb. 1-15. Guests have an opportunity to receive a complimentary red envelope filled with chocolate coins and surprise gift cards while supplies last. Redemptions take place at Concierge, located in the Breezeway of the ONE Summerlin office building.

“Lunar New Year is a significant cultural event that has become an annual tradition and a big draw for Downtown Summerlin. This is our fifth year hosting the Lunar New Year parade, one of the only Lunar New Year festivities off-Strip. We look forward to paying homage to Asian culture during this celebratory time,” said Halee Harczynski, marketing director for Downtown Summerlin.

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

For additional information on Lunar New Year at Downtown Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com.

