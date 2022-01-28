Downtown Summerlin to ring in Year of the Tiger

After a one-year hiatus, Downtown Summerlin is bringing back its popular Lunar New Year parade and celebration. On Feb. 1, the Lunar New Year Parade, marking the Year of the Tiger takes place at 6 p.m. along Park Centre Drive. The parade kicks off a two-week celebration of Asian culture.

Festive and free, the parade is open to the general public and includes an oversized Chinese dragon, percussionists, glorious fan dancers and a lion dance in partnership with BESTAgency and Guan Strong Lion Arts Association.

The property celebrates the Year of the Tiger from Feb. 1-15 with festive décor throughout its common areas. Highlights include picture-prefect oversized 2022 letters in the Macy’s Promenade, a larger-than-life Chinese dragon partially submerged in the water feature at the Dining Arroyo, and an insta-worthy photo wall filled with festive décor located in the hallway near H&M.

Downtown Summerlin also will host a red envelope giveaway through the Summerlin app from Feb. 1-15. Guests have an opportunity to receive a complimentary red envelope filled with chocolate coins and surprise gift cards while supplies last. Redemptions take place at Concierge, located in the Breezeway of the ONE Summerlin office building.

“Lunar New Year is a significant cultural event that has become an annual tradition and a big draw for Downtown Summerlin. This is our fifth year hosting the Lunar New Year parade, one of the only Lunar New Year festivities off-Strip. We look forward to paying homage to Asian culture during this celebratory time,” said Halee Harczynski, marketing director for Downtown Summerlin.

