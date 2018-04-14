Easier to find the right home than the right mortgage

“There’s a lot of excitement when buyers find the house they love,” said Rick Piette, owner of Premier Mortgage Lending of Las Vegas. “So what usually happens is they’re so anxious to move in, they choose the first loan placed in front of them. Unfortunately, that loan may have been presented for reasons that financially benefit the lender, the builder, the Realtor — or pretty much everyone except the borrower. And if they all play their roles properly, often the buyer never even realizes just how many thousands of dollars they overpaid for their mortgage loan.”

Rick Piette, center, leads his team at Premier Mortgage Lending of Las Vegas. (Premier Mortgage Lending)

For most people, finding the right home is a cakewalk compared with figuring out how to pick the right mortgage loan to buy it. After all, personal tastes are easy to identify — ranch style, traditional, contemporary, how many bedrooms or garages are needed. But a mortgage loan isn’t quite so tangible.

Except, of course, when the monthly payment is coming out of the bank account.

“There’s a lot of excitement when buyers find the house they love,” said Rick Piette, owner of Premier Mortgage Lending of Las Vegas. “So what usually happens is they’re so anxious to move in, they choose the first loan placed in front of them. Unfortunately, that loan may have been presented for reasons that financially benefit the lender, the builder, the Realtor — or pretty much everyone except the borrower.

And if they all play their roles properly, often the buyer never even realizes just how many thousands of dollars they overpaid for their mortgage loan.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that taking a few extra minutes to compare loans between different lenders will literally save a borrower thousands of dollars. One thing that is specifically designed to confuse borrowers is the use of the term “No Fee Loan” in ad headlines these days. The problem is, buyers can’t always tell if “No Fee” means they actually pay $0, or if those loan fees are still being charged to them simply by calling them something else.

“That’s not how we do things at Premier Mortgage. As a mortgage broker, we are completely transparent about every cost in our mortgage loans. So when we offer a ‘No Fee’ loan, that’s exactly what it is. There’s nothing hidden from our customer.

“We also encourage our customers to shop around to compare our rates and fees with other lenders,” Piette said. “To make that easier, we created a website that explains how to compare ‘apples-to-apples’ when looking at mortgage loan estimates side-by-side. And here’s a little spoiler alert: It’s a lot easier than most lenders want you to believe.”

Making it easy for borrowers to understand mortgage loans and the costs involved with them is only one of the unique features of Premier Mortgage. Their loan officers have decades of experience helping Las Vegas Valley buyers get the best and most affordable loans for their needs — and with that experience comes a well-earned reputation within the local industry. “Local” is the key word, because the entire Premier team is a part of the Las Vegas community; living and working here just like their clients — and not handling your loan by phone from some corporate headquarters located states away.

“As many people are re-discovering,” Piette said, “working with a local small business can make all the difference when it comes to receiving consistent and friendly expertise, along with sincere and outstanding service. I’m proud to say that describes Premier Mortgage Lending to a ‘T.’”

