Eco-friendly luxury Ascaya estate lists for $9.475M

This 6,298-square-foot eco-friendly luxury home at 6 Rockmount Court in Ascaya has listed for $ ...
This Ascaya home features a large kitchen with custom finishes, high-end materials and cutting- ...
The luxury home in Ascaya showcases six elegantly designed baths. (Luxury Homes of Las Vegas)
The kitchen. (Luxury Homes of Las Vegas)
The kitchen features a large island. (Luxury Homes of Las Vegas)
The master bedroom. (Luxury Homes of Las Vegas)
The closet. (Luxury Homes of Las Vegas)
The living area. (Luxury Homes of Las Vegas)
The home measures 6,298 square feet.
The dining room. (Luxury Homes of Las Vegas)
An bar. (Luxury Homes of Las Vegas)
September 16, 2024 - 7:18 am
 

Embodying the trending desire for sustainable luxury, 6 Rockmount Court sets a new standard for eco-friendly luxury in the sought-after Ascaya community of Henderson.

As the luxury real estate market continues to flourish, this 6,298-square-foot architectural marvel offers an extraordinary living experience with panoramic views of the city and Strip.

The home is listed for $9.475 million through Luxury Homes of Las Vegas.

“At 6 Rockmount Court, we designed a home that blends timeless elegance with modern convenience,” says Tamir Saham, chief financial officer and operating partner of Lawrence Homes &Development. “With custom American black walnut finishes and seamless indoor-outdoor flow, every detail enhances luxury and privacy. The property is set on an elevated lot with no neighbors on three sides, which offers intimate seclusion while remaining close to the heart of Las Vegas.”

The property features four luxurious bedrooms and six elegantly designed baths, each detail meticulously crafted.

A standout feature of this property is the 1,700-square-foot, air-conditioned garage, designed to cater to the needs of automotive enthusiasts. The garage boasts a sliding door that opens directly to the poolside backyard, making it an ideal space for entertaining or showcasing a prized car collection. The expansive driveway can comfortably accommodate up to 10 vehicles, offering ample parking for guests.

“6 Rockmount Court is more than just a home; it’s a statement,” said Tyler Brady, broker/co-owner at Luxury Homes of Las Vegas. “Every detail, from the custom finishes to the high-end materials and cutting-edge design, reflects an extraordinary level of craftsmanship. This residence offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of architectural artistry in one of Henderson’s most prestigious communities.”

For more information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Brady at 702-888-2352 or tyler@luxuryhomeslv.com.

Ascaya is a premier luxury community located in the city of Henderson. Known for its elevated position above the Las Vegas Valley, Ascaya offers breathtaking views, exclusive amenities, and a collection of architecturally significant homes. The community is celebrated for its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape while providing residents with unparalleled luxury and privacy.

Luxury Homes of Las Vegas, founded in 1999, is a distinguished real estate firm renowned for delivering exceptional service and unparalleled expertise in the Las Vegas and Henderson luxury home markets.

Celebrated nationwide for its exemplary customer service, it has earned the No. 1 ranking on Zillow. Specializing in the finest properties, Luxury Homes of Las Vegas is dedicated to providing a concierge-level experience, ensuring every client’s vision is realized with the highest standards of excellence.

Discover more at luxuryhomesoflasvegas.com and follow us on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook for the latest updates and exclusive listings.

