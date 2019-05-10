Eight Summerlin neighborhoods near closeout

Eight Summerlin neighborhoods are nearing sellout, each with fewer than 20 homes remaining. Long regarded as a premier place to live, raise a family and now play — especially with the recent additions of Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team and City National Arena, practice facility of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, Summerlin is home to more than 100,000 residents and spans 22,500 acres along the Las Vegas Valley’s Western edge.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing, Summerlin, closeout homes are typically priced to move, so it’s worth taking a look. “Plus, many are ready for quick move-ins. If you’re ready to move into your dream Summerlin home, spend some time checking out all these beautiful homes that are among the last remaining homes in their respective neighborhoods.”

In The Cliffs, Summerlin’s southernmost village, Ironwood by Toll Brothers and Oluna by Lennar are both nearing sellout. Ironwood features three single-story luxury floor plans spanning from 2,516 square feet to 2,823 square feet and priced from the mid-$600,000s. Oluna offers two-story homes from 3,290 square feet to 3,800 square feet with pricing starting from the mid-$600,000s. The Cliffs village is home to the new Oak Leaf Park, an indoor aquatic center operated by Clark County, Wet ‘n’ Wild and two schools. It draws its name from the ridgeline that forms its stunning backdrop.

The Ridges is Summerlin’s custom home enclave that also features a few luxury production home neighborhoods, including Silver Ridge by William Lyon Homes, where fewer than 20 homes remain. Offering both one- and two-story floor plans, Silver Ridge homes range from 3,733 square feet to 5,032 square feet, priced from $1.36 million. The Ridges, which sits on elevated topography overlooking the valley, offers privacy and sanctuary with multiple manned and unmanned gates throughout. The enclave is home to Club Ridges, a resort-style fitness facility for the exclusive use of residents, and Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best Las Vegas, a popular championship golf course that features replications of signature Nicklaus golf holes from his courses throughout the Southwest.

In The Paseos village, three neighborhoods are nearing sellout. Savona by Woodside Homes has single- and two-story homes from 2,092 square feet to 3,220 square feet and priced from the mid-$500,000s. Altura by Toll Brothers features a few remaining two-story floor plans that range from 3,464 square feet to 4,237 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s. Also, Los Altos by Toll Brothers has fewer than 10 homes remaining, all offering single-story living and ranging from 3,094 square feet to 3,309 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Located west of the 215 Beltway, The Paseos is home to popular community parks, including Fox Hill adventure-themed park and The Paseos Park. It is also home to Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School.

Just west of The Paseos village is Stonebridge, home of Caledonia by KB Home. Two homes, in particular, are ready for immediate move-in in Collection II: a single-story, 1,850-square-foot home priced at $449,750 and a single-story home spanning 1,965 square feet, priced at $619,750, a former model home. Set on elevated topography, the neighborhood offers stunning and panoramic valley views and is nestled near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

And finally, Summerlin’s northernmost village, Reverence by Pulte Homes Collection II, has fewer than 30 homes remaining, including six floor plans that offer two-story living from 2,397 square feet to 2,806 square feet and priced from the $400,000s. All homes in Reverence’s Collection II are situated around a resident-exclusive, 8-acre park with proximity to natural hiking trails thanks to the mountain that frames the village.

Summerlin offers nearly 180 floor plans in 40 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from $230,000 to more than $1 million. For more information, visit Summerlin.com.