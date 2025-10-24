Eight Summerlin neighborhoods reach final inventory

Eight neighborhoods within the Summerlin master-planned community are approaching final sales with each neighborhood offering fewer than 20 remaining homes or 20 percent of total inventory. As neighborhoods near close-out, homebuilders often provide special incentives, including special pricing, additional upgrades, and unique offers. Homebuyers are encouraged to visit Summerlin.com to learn more about final opportunity homes and incentives.

Thrive by Edward Homes, located near Sagemont Park and just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, offers maintenance-free, modern townhomes ranging from 1,668 square feet to 1,835 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. (Edward Homes)

Eight neighborhoods in Summerlin are approaching final sales with each neighborhood offering fewer than 20 remaining homes or 20 percent of total inventory. (Pulte Homes)

Eight neighborhoods within the Summerlin master-planned community are approaching final sales, with each neighborhood offering fewer than 20 remaining homes or 20 percent of the total inventory. As neighborhoods near close-out, homebuilders often provide special incentives, including special pricing, additional upgrades, and unique offers. Homebuyers are encouraged to visit Summerlin.com to learn more about final opportunity homes and incentives.

Ascension by Pulte Homes, a luxury neighborhood located in The Peaks village, has remaining homes available in two distinct collections. Seven large and expansive floor plans are offered in a mix of single- and two-story elevations that range from 3,475 square feet to 4,530 square feet, priced from approximately $1.6 to more than $2 million. This gated neighborhood will eventually boast its own resident-exclusive clubhouse and community center with pools, pickleball courts, a fitness center, bike paths and a bicycle repair station.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in The Canyons village — a scenic, golf-themed area of the community — features an elegant collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a midrise. Remaining homes range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet and are priced from approximately $1 million. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin; and neighboring Angel Park located just outside the community.

Thrive by Edward Homes, located near Sagemont Park and just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, offers maintenance-free, modern townhomes ranging from 1,668 square feet to 1,835 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. Thrive townhomes include high ceilings, spacious open floor plans and a variety of optional design features available. The gated neighborhood includes a resident pool, spa and pet park.

Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes, located in the Kestrel district, has only two homes remaining, including one model, each with a private backyard. These two-story, single-family floor plans range from 2,370 square feet to 2,500 square feet, priced from the $900,000s. The neighborhood is close to two new parks: Kestrel Creek Arroyo is now open while Bluebird Park is slated to open next year.

Nighthawk by KB Home in the Kestrel Commons district offers one remaining two-story floor plan with 2,466 square feet and priced from the mid-$600,000s. This Nighthawk home is move-in ready and features a covered porch, which pairs with the open green space within the neighborhood and immediate access to Summerlin’s trail system by way of the Urban Trail. The Urban Trail, designed for multi-modal transportation to safely accommodate cyclists and pedestrians, is located along the neighborhood’s eastern edge to provide a seamless connection with the outdoors.

Vireo by Woodside Homes, also located in the Kestrel Commons district, offers five floor plans in a mix of two- and three-story elevations that range from 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s to the high $500,000s. Vireo homes feature from two to three bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths with flexible floor plans to accommodate today’s modern families.

Monument by Pulte Homes in the village of Reverence offers three two-story townhome floor plans that offer a low-maintenance lifestyle. Townhomes range from 1,654 square feet to 1869 square feet, priced from just under $500,000. Nestled along the foothills of the La Madre Peak Mountains, Reverence sits at higher elevation, delivering an abundance of stunning views from select vantage points and slightly cooler temperatures.

Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes in Grand Park village offers four floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations. Homes range from 1,995 square feet to 2,644 square feet, priced from the $800,000s. Edgewood homes include outdoor-indoor living features to take advantage of the neighborhood’s spectacular setting with a front row seat to nearby Grand Park. Edgewood’s model homes feature interior designs by Bobby Berk, design expert and award-winning TV host.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. special incentives, including special pricing, additional upgrades, and unique offers.