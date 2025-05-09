90°F
Provided Content

Event to support Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors

The annual Lake Las Vegas Dragon Boat Festival is set for May 17–18. The event will include a ...
The annual Lake Las Vegas Dragon Boat Festival is set for May 17–18. The event will include a lineup of dragon boat races, family-friendly festivities and community activities throughout the weekend. (Lake Las Vegas)
The Lake Las Vegas Dragon Boat Festival will feature a breast cancer survivor boat race, in add ...
The Lake Las Vegas Dragon Boat Festival will feature a breast cancer survivor boat race, in addition to a rose ceremony honoring survivors and those who have passed away. (Lake Las Vegas)
Volunteer opportunities are available for individuals aged 18 and older from May 16-18. Roles i ...
Volunteer opportunities are available for individuals aged 18 and older from May 16-18. Roles include festival setup, assistance during the event and post-festival clean up and tear-down. (Lake Las Vegas)
The event will kick off with 200-meter races May 17, followed by 500-meter races on May 18. (La ...
The event will kick off with 200-meter races May 17, followed by 500-meter races on May 18. (Lake Las Vegas)
The event features a silent auction to benefit the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors, a nonprofi ...
The event features a silent auction to benefit the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors, a nonprofit organization providing support to breast cancer patients and survivors. (Lake Las Vegas)
May 9, 2025 - 11:34 am
 

The Village at Lake Las Vegas is set to come alive with excitement at the annual Lake Las Vegas Dragon Boat Festival May 17–18. Visitors can enjoy a thrilling lineup of dragon boat races, family-friendly festivities and community activities throughout the weekend.

The event will kick off with 200-meter races May 17, followed by 500-meter races on May 18. Race divisions will include mixed, women’s, collegiate, open, masters, corporate/community, ACP, BCP, youth and paradragons — a special division for paddlers with disabilities.

“Hosting the Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas is a powerful reminder of what can happen when a community comes together with purpose, ” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “The event is rooted in teamwork and unity, but its impact reaches far beyond the water.”

The festival will feature a meaningful breast cancer survivor boat race, in addition to a rose ceremony honoring survivors and those who have passed away. A silent auction will be held benefiting the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors, a nonprofit organization providing support to breast cancer patients and survivors.

“The energy of the weekend, the shared stories and the sense of connection create an experience filled with purpose, whether you’re paddling on the water or cheering on the teams,” Parker said.

Volunteer opportunities are available for individuals aged 18 and older from May 16-18. Roles include festival setup, assistance during the event and post-festival clean up and tear-down. To sign up, visit form.jotform.com/250768514307156.

For more information about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com/events. For race details, event schedules and more information, visit lakelasvegasdbc.org.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip.

Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels, and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

