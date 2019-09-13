Expert gives tips on finding the right home loan

Beginning her mortgage career in 1985, Sydnee Johnson had just scratched the surface of what would become a 34-year prolific profession helping homebuyers achieve their dreams. Then, after working with Premier Mortgage Lending for the past six years, Johnson joined All Western Mortgage with Premier Mortgage owner Rick Piette, both bringing their incredible expertise to AWM.

Beginning her mortgage career in 1985, Sydnee Johnson had just scratched the surface of what would become a 34-year prolific profession helping homebuyers achieve their dreams. Then, after working with Premier Mortgage Lending for the past six years, Johnson joined All Western Mortgage with Premier Mortgage owner Rick Piette, both bringing their incredible expertise to AWM.

As a senior loan officer at AWM, Johnson has only one goal: to help her clients achieve their dream of homeownership.

“I really love what I do as a loan officer,” Johnson said. “My clients rely on my knowledge and expertise to make sure they get the right home loan, and I work hard to make that happen. I work with a fantastic team at AWM that shares the same philosophy of quality and caring service. And I’m lucky to work with the best real estate professionals in town. When all that comes together, it creates an incredible experience for the customer.”

In a volatile market, buyers might be afraid to make the leap into homeownership.

But Johnson said that the future of the housing market is bright and interest rates are lower than they have been in years.

“Don’t be driven by fear,” Johnson said. “Consumers should invest in their own future and not pay someone else’s mortgage. Many consumers don’t know that they can buy a home for what it costs to get into a rental,” she added. “As long as you work with a lender who truly cares, then we will advise you on the necessary steps to get you in a home.”

When considering a home loan, Johnson said, it is vital that the buyer shop around. Buyers should always compare both rates and fees. With Sydnee’s AWM team, there are no lender or processing fees. To speak with Johnson, call 702-830-2271 or visit SydneeJohnson.com. NMLS No. 222443.

All Western Mortgage is a locally owned and operated national mortgage banker that has been committed to serving the needs of Clark County homeowners since 1981. The company is a full-service lender offering quick pre-approvals, in-house underwriting and on-time closings.

All Western Mortgage Inc. is at 8345 W. Sunset Road, No. 380, 702-369-0905. Branch NMLS No. 14210.