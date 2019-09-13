98°F
Expert gives tips on finding the right home loan

September 13, 2019 - 4:25 pm
 

Beginning her mortgage career in 1985, Sydnee Johnson had just scratched the surface of what would become a 34-year prolific profession helping homebuyers achieve their dreams. Then, after working with Premier Mortgage Lending for the past six years, Johnson joined All Western Mortgage with Premier Mortgage owner Rick Piette, both bringing their incredible expertise to AWM.

As a senior loan officer at AWM, Johnson has only one goal: to help her clients achieve their dream of homeownership.

“I really love what I do as a loan officer,” Johnson said. “My clients rely on my knowledge and expertise to make sure they get the right home loan, and I work hard to make that happen. I work with a fantastic team at AWM that shares the same philosophy of quality and caring service. And I’m lucky to work with the best real estate professionals in town. When all that comes together, it creates an incredible experience for the customer.”

In a volatile market, buyers might be afraid to make the leap into homeownership.

But Johnson said that the future of the housing market is bright and interest rates are lower than they have been in years.

“Don’t be driven by fear,” Johnson said. “Consumers should invest in their own future and not pay someone else’s mortgage. Many consumers don’t know that they can buy a home for what it costs to get into a rental,” she added. “As long as you work with a lender who truly cares, then we will advise you on the necessary steps to get you in a home.”

When considering a home loan, Johnson said, it is vital that the buyer shop around. Buyers should always compare both rates and fees. With Sydnee’s AWM team, there are no lender or processing fees. To speak with Johnson, call 702-830-2271 or visit SydneeJohnson.com. NMLS No. 222443.

All Western Mortgage is a locally owned and operated national mortgage banker that has been committed to serving the needs of Clark County homeowners since 1981. The company is a full-service lender offering quick pre-approvals, in-house underwriting and on-time closings.

All Western Mortgage Inc. is at 8345 W. Sunset Road, No. 380, 702-369-0905. Branch NMLS No. 14210.

The grand opening of Midnight Ridge by Pardee Homes is set for Sept. 21. (Pardee Homes)
Pardee to open Midnight Ridge in Henderson
Midnight Ridge, an exclusive new Pardee Homes community in Henderson, will debut with a grand opening Sept. 21. The upscale collection of homes is nestled in a private canyon surrounded by the picturesque foothills and scenic desert.

Bristle Vale by KB Home in Summerlin is now open for sales. (Summerlin)
KB Homes opens Bristle Vale in Summerlin
Bristle Vale by KB Home, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, just minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features 11 floor plans that are new to the community.

The grand opening of Beazer Homes' Rancho Crossing is scheduled for Sept. 21. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer to host grand opening for Rancho Crossing
Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Rancho Crossing, its newest Las Vegas community Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour Rancho Crossing’s model park, showcasing three popular model homes — the Sage, Mesquite and Valencia plans.

This Saturday marks the 30th anniversary for the Candlelighters Superhero 5K. (Candlelighters)
Superhero 5K to be held Saturday at Mountain’s Edge
Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the Superhero 5K, one of the biggest fundraisers for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Nevada. The nonprofit organization helps children and their families who are battling cancer. Early-risers can still join this morning’s race and companion activities at Exploration Park in the Mountain’s Edge in the southwest Las Vegas Valley

Pardee Homes is introducing the new Plan Six at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in Su ...
Pardee to debut new modern floor plan in Summerlin
Pardee Homes has introduced a new floor plan at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin, where the collection of six modern floor plans are priced from approximately the high $600,000s.

Laurel Place, a new Beazer Homes neighborhood in Henderson, will hold a grand opening Saturday, ...
Beazer to open Henderson community
Beazer Homes has announced another community coming to Henderson. Laurel Place, a 7.28-acre single-family home community under development, will provide an amenity-rich lifestyle to its residents.

Kids battling cancer honored at Candlelighters Superhero 5K
Children battling cancer show the bravery and fearlessness of superheroes every day throughout their fight. Each year, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada recognizes these kids for their courage and inspiration to others by naming special ambassadors for its annual Superhero 5K. This year’s race — and companion festivities will be held Sept. 14 at the Mountain’s Edge.

Joe Van Dusen, a commercial airline pilot, enjoys the view from his balcony at Juhl, a loft-sty ...
Airline pilot puts down roots at Juhl
Joe VanDusen, a pilot for a major airline, is a globetrotter by trade but loves hanging his cap at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, where he has lived since May.

Ballparkdigest.com named Las Vegas Ballpark the Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators ...
Las Vegas Ballpark; Aviators win major awards
This season saw major changes for professional baseball in Las Vegas, and those accomplishments were recognized in the 2019 year-end awards from ballparkdigest.com , with Las Vegas Ballpark named Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators named Team of the Year.

Pardee Homes’ Cirrus in southwest Las Vegas has a limited number of move-in-ready homes. (Par ...
Pardee Homes showcases Cirrus in southwest
A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Cirrus, a new Pardee Homes neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas. Cirrus offers four modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors, including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from the $300,000s.