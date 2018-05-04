Family finds home, lifestyle at Inspirada

When Realtor Julieanna Edge and her husband, Billy, decided to move to Southern Nevada in 2015, their research ran the gamut and included resale homes and new-construction communities in all corners of the valley.

Billy and Julianna Edge, their two children and dogs moved to Inspirada for the sense of community, family-friendly lifestyle events, as well as the parks, trails and proximity to hiking destinations like Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area. (Inspirada)

When Realtor Julieanna Edge and her husband, Billy, decided to move to Southern Nevada in 2015, their research ran the gamut and included resale homes and new-construction communities in all corners of the valley. But after they discovered Inspirada, the No. 1 top-selling master-planned community in Henderson and now the eighth top-selling master-planned community in the country, their instincts told them they were home.

“I’ve been working in the real estate industry for more than a decade, so I would have been remiss to not look at all options, but when we drove through the beautiful entrance of Inspirada, we were taken aback by the manicured landscaping, variety of architectural-styled homes and the unique sense of community,” Julieanna Edge said. “We have two children, so the family-friendly amenities and lifestyle spoke to us, and we couldn’t have been happier with our decision.”

Previously living in the suburbs of Madison, Mississippi, the Edges were pleasantly surprised to find a community that catered to their family of four, plus their two pet dogs, Thor and Madison. Julieanna and Billy Edge planted their roots by purchasing a new home in Bella Verdi by Pardee Homes that featured a floor plan perfect for their family.

“We were attracted to so much, but particularly, Inspirada’s four parks, equipped with walking and running trails, sports and multiuse fields, dog parks, pools and outdoor spaces for summer grilling and entertaining. One of our favorite pastimes is walking the trails with our kids and fur pals and taking in the splendor that is Inspirada,” Billy Edge said.

The family also enjoys attending the farmers markets at Solista Park and eating freshly baked goods at Jolly Beans Café, the community coffee shop. And right in Inspirada’s backyard is the gateway to hiking in Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area. During the hot summer months, they love cooling down in one of the community’s pools.

“Our daughter, Lauren, will start her fifth grade at Robert and Sandy Ellis Elementary, which will celebrate its inaugural year this August, and she is looking forward to riding her bike to school with friends. We are honored to be a part of such big milestones for the community,” Julieanna Edge said.

Lauren, 10 years old, and her brother, Liam, 15, are also big sports enthusiasts. Lauren is gearing up to start her season with the Albion Junior Soccer League, and Liam plays tennis for Liberty High School but can also be found perfecting his skills at Inspirada’s tennis courts.

“In the two-and-a-half years that we’ve been a part of the Inspirada family, we have really grown to love our neighbors, many of whom we now call friends. Inspirada makes my job as a Realtor so easy. It features an abundant selection of nationally reputable homebuilders that offer a diverse portfolio of models and floor plans perfect for all walks of life,” Julieanna Edge said.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, the community is home to more than 4,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

It is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog park. For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InspiradaNV.