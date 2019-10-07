Family, Fur Festival to be held at Mountain’s Edge Oct. 12

Celebrate the lives of rescued animals and learn about helping, fostering and adopting animals in need during the Family, Fur Fun Festival on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Well-behaved leashed pets are invited to the free event at Exploration Park in the Mountain’s Edge.

The Family, Fur & Fun Festival will be held Oct. 12 at the Mountain's Edge community. (Mountain's Edge)

Celebrate your pet and help other animals in need at the Family, Fur & Festival at Mountain’s Edge on Oct. 12. (Mountain's Edge)

Celebrate the lives of rescued animals and learn about helping, fostering and adopting animals in need during the Family, Fur &Fun Festival on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Well-behaved leashed pets are invited to the free event at Exploration Park in the Mountain’s Edge.

The festivities include fun, educational and interactive booths, a Halloween pet costume contest, disc demonstrations by K9 Krew, pet adoption and fostering opportunities, arts and crafts, spay and neuter education, a raffle with great prizes, music and food and refreshments.

Congresswoman Susie Lee will be attending with her two dogs and recognizing the efforts of organizers from Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas.

“I’m so excited to attend the Family, Fur &Fun Festival again this year with, of course, my two dogs, Scooter and Teton. Community events like this are so important to bring us together with our neighbors, even those with four legs. As a member of Congress, I look forward to moments like this to meet my constituents and learn about what’s on their minds, and help bring attention to the need to adopt neglected pets and help abused animals,” Congresswoman Lee said.

The popular Halloween pet costume contest will be at 1:30 p.m. Attendees and their pets are invited to dress in costume and enter to win prizes for Best in Show, Best Family (can include humans and/or multiple pets), Funniest Costume and Cutest Costume. Participants should register at the event by 1 p.m. with entry at $3 per category.

Proceeds from the festival benefit Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas and other local animal rescues and shelters. Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas was founded in 2013 after recognizing a need to help save dogs and cats that were losing their lives in the shelter system, and to assist pet owners. The organization provides a variety of services to prevent pets from entering the shelter, such as a pet food bank, re-homing services and adoption services.

Other local beneficiaries include Chi of Hearts, helping Chihuahuas, which are one of the most overrepresented breeds in Nevada shelters; Churchill Foundation, specializing in more difficult animal rescue cases; Paws 4 Love, focusing on cat rescue and adoption; Street Dogz, providing assistance to pets of homeless individuals and others in need; Vegas Shepherd Rescue, focusing on German shepherd rescue; and Vegas Rescue Project, focusing on homeless, abused and neglected pets that overwhelm the shelter system.

The Family, Fur &Fun Festival is sponsored by Community Productions, Las Vegas Veterinary Specialty Center, Mountain’s Edge, Naylor and Braster Law Firm and Pictographics.

Exploration Park is at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, south of Blue Diamond Road near the Mountain’s Edge main entrance. For information and participation opportunities, visit familyfurandfun.com, call 702-595-0644 or email info@familyfurandfun.com.