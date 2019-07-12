100°F
Homes Sponsored Content

Few luxury condos remain for sale in The Ogden

Sponsored Content
July 12, 2019 - 4:06 pm
 

The Ogden, an iconic 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, offers resort-inspired living with panoramic city and mountain views, first-class amenities and lifestyle events led by a dedicated lifestyle director. And for condo buyers seeking a new level of luxury, The Ogden has a limited number of residences available in its luxury Premier Collection, meeting growing demand for luxury high-rise living.

“If you’re a homebuyer looking for that extra ‘wow’ factor, we have just the home you’ve been dreaming of,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company acquired The Ogden in 2013 as DK Las Vegas through a partnership with Dune Real Estate Properties and, today, has Northcap overseeing management and sales for the portfolio. “We’ve recently enhanced the floor plans that comprise our Premier Collection — the four-bedroom Goodman, three-bedroom Cragin and the two-bedroom Marble. And, with still historically low interest rates, a variety of financing options and the ongoing revitalization of the vibrant downtown Las Vegas area, we can’t think of a better time to buy than right now, especially with only a few Premier Collection residences remaining.”

With only one remaining Goodman floor plan available, the inviting layout of the four-bedroom, 2½-bath home is priced at $739,900 and spans 2,044 square feet, living like a ranch house in the sky. To expand the master bedroom, it was seamlessly reconstructed with moving walls and an addition of an attractive sliding frosted glass door was installed to the additional space which can accommodate an in-home office, overnight guests and nonstop entertaining. The floor plan includes two balconies offering Strip and downtown Las Vegas views, as well as a spacious kitchen, featuring a built-in wine cooler and a window over the kitchen sink that faces the Strip.

All Premier Collection residences feature Daltile polished quartz kitchen and bath countertops, kitchen and bathroom cabinetry by Wellborn Cabinets and luxury hardwood and porcelain tile flooring. They are equipped with Samsung stainless steel kitchen appliances, including double-door ovens and Samsung’s new and innovative Family Hub refrigerator, featuring a touchscreen display that allows you to plan meals and create shopping lists, set food expiration notifications, coordinate family schedules, play music and watch TV. The floor plans also have floor-to-ceiling windows for abundant natural light, pendant lighting in the kitchen and baths, blackout shades on all bedroom windows and sun shades on all living area windows.

All Ogden residents enjoy the exceptional benefit of round-the-clock concierge service, superior to many of those at other condominiums around town. The friendly and knowledgeable concierge team is happy to take care of errands, including dropping off and picking up residents’ dry cleaning, flower and gift ordering, making dinner reservations, booking nightlife accommodations and show tickets.

Other unmatched amenities include 24-hour security, fitness center, a rooftop pool, Sky Deck, social lounge and a social calendar full of resident mixers, from cocktail and movie outings, to brunches and paint nights.

The Ogden is the first condominium community since 2008 in Las Vegas to obtain Fannie Mae financing offers all three financing options: Federal Housing Administration, Veteran Affairs and Fannie Mae. Through the end of July, homebuyers can take advantage of one year of prepaid homeowners association fees and 2 percent toward closing costs.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s onsite sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays; and noon and 5 p.m. Sundays. You can also call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.

THE LATEST
The return of the popular Vegas Golden Knights-themed float featured Knights forwards, Jonathan ...
Summerlin Fourth of July parade draws more 40,000
Sponsored Content

More than 40,000 Southern Nevadans attended the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4 in Summerlin. The valley’s largest Independence Day parade celebrated its silver anniversary this year with appearances from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and members of the Las Vegas City Council.

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge ...
Richmond American opens Scots Pine in Summerlin
Sponsored Content

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin with models opening Saturday. This new gated neighborhood offers ranch-style luxury homes with designer details; abundant included features; and a wealth of personalization options, including professional kitchens and guest suites.

Janet Carpenter, 2019 GLVAR president
Home prices increase slightly after three-month holding pattern
Sponsored Content

Local home prices broke out of a three-month holding pattern to post a slight increase during June, according to a report released this week by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The Summit Collection in Toll Brothers' Regency at Summerlin features the Delamar and Stony Rid ...
Regency at Summerlin offers low-maintenance lifestyle
Sponsored Content

Toll Brothers’ Regency at Summerlin prioritizes luxurious, low-maintenance living that functions as the gateway to freedom. The community offers residents the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every day.

The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the O ...
Downtown Summerlin home to Las Vegas Aviators
Sponsored Content

Wondering what to do on those hot summer nights? If you live in Summerlin, the answer is in your own backyard. For everyone else in Southern Nevada, hop on the 215 Beltway and drive to Downtown Summerlin just minutes from home. The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, have settled into their new home at Las Vegas Ballpark with a full schedule of games all summer — and most starting at 7:05 p.m. when the sun is going down. Two homestands are right around the corner with games nightly from July 11-14 and July 23-Aug. 5. For schedule and tickets, visit aviatorslv.com.

Terra Luna Plan Five, shown as the model, is now available at Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna in the ...
Terra Luna in Summerlin debuts fifth plan
Sponsored Content

Plan Five recently joined the collection of new homes at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes, located in The Cliffs Village in south Summerlin.

From left, Stephanie McGerty and Jennifer Graff of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty's New Home Ex ...
Coldwell Banker group specializes in new home sales
Sponsored Content

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty welcomes its newest real estate team, Jennifer Graff and Stephanie McGerty of The New Home Experts Las Vegas, which caters exclusively to buyers purchasing new construction homes.

Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings
Americana Holdings expands California presence
Sponsored Content

This week Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, worked with three other Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise members to acquire Tarbell, Realtors, which operated 20 offices in Southern California.