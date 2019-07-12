Few luxury condos remain for sale in The Ogden

For condo buyers seeking a new level of luxury, The Ogden has a limited number of residences available in its luxury Premier Collection, meeting growing demand for luxury high-rise living.

The Goodman, a 2,044 square-feet, four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home, is part of The Ogden’s Premier Collection. There is only one Goodman floor plan remaining. (The Ogden)

The Ogden, an iconic 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, offers resort-inspired living with panoramic city and mountain views, first-class amenities and lifestyle events led by a dedicated lifestyle director. And for condo buyers seeking a new level of luxury, The Ogden has a limited number of residences available in its luxury Premier Collection, meeting growing demand for luxury high-rise living.

“If you’re a homebuyer looking for that extra ‘wow’ factor, we have just the home you’ve been dreaming of,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company acquired The Ogden in 2013 as DK Las Vegas through a partnership with Dune Real Estate Properties and, today, has Northcap overseeing management and sales for the portfolio. “We’ve recently enhanced the floor plans that comprise our Premier Collection — the four-bedroom Goodman, three-bedroom Cragin and the two-bedroom Marble. And, with still historically low interest rates, a variety of financing options and the ongoing revitalization of the vibrant downtown Las Vegas area, we can’t think of a better time to buy than right now, especially with only a few Premier Collection residences remaining.”

With only one remaining Goodman floor plan available, the inviting layout of the four-bedroom, 2½-bath home is priced at $739,900 and spans 2,044 square feet, living like a ranch house in the sky. To expand the master bedroom, it was seamlessly reconstructed with moving walls and an addition of an attractive sliding frosted glass door was installed to the additional space which can accommodate an in-home office, overnight guests and nonstop entertaining. The floor plan includes two balconies offering Strip and downtown Las Vegas views, as well as a spacious kitchen, featuring a built-in wine cooler and a window over the kitchen sink that faces the Strip.

All Premier Collection residences feature Daltile polished quartz kitchen and bath countertops, kitchen and bathroom cabinetry by Wellborn Cabinets and luxury hardwood and porcelain tile flooring. They are equipped with Samsung stainless steel kitchen appliances, including double-door ovens and Samsung’s new and innovative Family Hub refrigerator, featuring a touchscreen display that allows you to plan meals and create shopping lists, set food expiration notifications, coordinate family schedules, play music and watch TV. The floor plans also have floor-to-ceiling windows for abundant natural light, pendant lighting in the kitchen and baths, blackout shades on all bedroom windows and sun shades on all living area windows.

All Ogden residents enjoy the exceptional benefit of round-the-clock concierge service, superior to many of those at other condominiums around town. The friendly and knowledgeable concierge team is happy to take care of errands, including dropping off and picking up residents’ dry cleaning, flower and gift ordering, making dinner reservations, booking nightlife accommodations and show tickets.

Other unmatched amenities include 24-hour security, fitness center, a rooftop pool, Sky Deck, social lounge and a social calendar full of resident mixers, from cocktail and movie outings, to brunches and paint nights.

The Ogden is the first condominium community since 2008 in Las Vegas to obtain Fannie Mae financing offers all three financing options: Federal Housing Administration, Veteran Affairs and Fannie Mae. Through the end of July, homebuyers can take advantage of one year of prepaid homeowners association fees and 2 percent toward closing costs.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s onsite sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays; and noon and 5 p.m. Sundays. You can also call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.