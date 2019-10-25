Fewer than 10 condos remain at The Ogden in Downtown Las Vegas

The Ogden, an iconic 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, has fewer than 10 of its original 275 condos remaining for purchase.

The Ogden, an iconic, 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, has fewer than 10 of its original 275 condos remaining for purchase.

According to Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company acquired The Ogden in 2013 as DK Las Vegas through a partnership with Dune Real Estate Properties, all of The Ogden’s remaining residences are part of the downtown community’s Premier Collection, which is meeting growing demand for luxury high-rise living.

The remaining condos include two floor plans: the Cragin, which offers 1,847 square feet with three bedrooms and is priced from $594,900, and the Marble, spanning 1,333 square feet with two bedrooms and priced from $426,900. Both floor plans offer upgraded finishes and details throughout.

“With shrinking condo inventories and interest rates that are at an all-time low, there has never been a better time to buy,” Vaknin said. “Market factors, coupled with the vibrancy of the Las Vegas economy, fueled by a growing tech sector, the arrival of professional sports and overall economic expansion, make Las Vegas one of the country’s hottest markets. And the desire to live maintenance-free in a smaller footprint is also fueling interest in the condo market for all ages, contributing to changing consumer preferences to live a more experiential lifestyle with the freedom to travel. We see it in our buyers every day.”

The Ogden, known for its views of downtown Las Vegas, the surrounding mountains and to the south, the Las Vegas Strip, offers urban-style living in the heart of the city that, according to Vaknin and downtown stakeholders, has been reclaimed in recent years by locals as the city’s true center.

Within walking distance are more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightlife venues. Downtown is also home to museums, attractions such as Downtown Container Park and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts — each contributing to the vibrancy and energy of the area. The Ogden boasts its own ground-floor retail offerings including Rachel’s Kitchen, Flock &Fowl and Bombshell Beauty Lounge.

All Ogden residents enjoy round-the-clock concierge service that takes care of errands, assisting with packages and deliveries, dry cleaning, flower and gift ordering, making dinner reservations, booking nightlife accommodations and show tickets.

Other amenities include 24-hour security patrol, fitness center, rooftop pool and Sky Deck, social lounge and a social calendar full of resident mixers, from cocktail and movie outings to brunches and paint nights — all organized by a dedicated lifestyle director.

The Ogden is the first condominium community since 2008 in Las Vegas to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval, and it’s the first condo in Southern Nevada to offer all three financing options: Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs and Fannie Mae. According to Vaknin, financing makes all of the difference for many for whom homeownership otherwise might not be a reality.

For information on The Ogden, call 702-478-4700 or visit Ogdenlv.com. The Ogden on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.