Final new neighborhood in Providence breaks ground

Construction has begun on the last new home neighborhood in the Providence, which was one of the country’s fastest-selling master plans. Edward Homes is developing the Brownstones at Providence, a modern two-story town home neighborhood that will give homebuyers one last opportunity to purchase a new home product in the desirable community in northwest Las Vegas.

Edward Homes broke ground on a two-story town home development, Brownstones. It is the last new development in the Providence master-planned community. (Providence)

To mark the milestone, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the multimillion-dollar development. Brock E. Metzka, president of Edward Homes, and Hank Raber, operations manager of Edward Homes, were joined by Providence Master Homeowners Association Community Manager Tasha Davila and Director of Operations Jo’d Davison, and other project partners and neighbors at the celebratory event, which included the traditional “turning of the dirt” ceremony.

“As a private, local homebuilder, we are extremely proud to be closing out one of the nation’s best master-planned communities,” Metzka said. “Homeowners will not only benefit from the quality craftsmanship that is synonymous with Edward Homes, but the price point and location cannot be beat.”

The Brownstones at Providence is an intimate, gated community of 30 town homes, priced from the low $300,000s. Four floor plan options include three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a private two-car garage. Some residences will feature views of the city or views of the community’s own pool and spa. The neighborhood also has its own pet park.

The first town homes may be completed next spring. The community is expected to be sold out by June 2021 and completed by the end of that summer.

“The groundbreaking of the final neighborhood in Providence comes at the same time as the completion of Huckleberry Park, keeping Providence one of the most desirable communities in Las Vegas,” said Walt Dittrich, Providence Master Homeowners Association board president.

Brownstones at Providence residents will benefit from the Providence master plan’s three parks, the newly expanded Huckleberry Park and The Promenade and Knickerbocker parks with spectacular views of the entire Las Vegas Valley; miles of walking trails and bike paths; neighborhood and nearby schools; and access to shopping and dining.

In addition, the active Providence Master Homeowners Association hosts a variety of cultural, social and educational events for residents of all ages in keeping with the community’s spirit of bringing people together.

Brownstones at Providence is at the southwest corner between West Rome Boulevard and Centennial Parkway. It’s minutes from the I-215 Beltway and U.S. Highway 95, making traveling throughout the Las Vegas Valley and to and from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases convenient. Mount Charleston, Kyle Canyon and Red Rock Canyon are only a few miles away.

To learn more about the Brownstones at Providence, visit brownstonesatprovidence.com or contact Carla Adal at 702-810-6100 or carla.adal@cbvegas.com.