62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

First look at Cello Tower in Symphony Park

Provided Content
March 24, 2024 - 10:13 am
 
ProEXR File Description =Attributes= cameraAperture (float): 23.76 cameraFarClip (float): 0 ca ...
ProEXR File Description =Attributes= cameraAperture (float): 23.76 cameraFarClip (float): 0 cameraFarRange (float): 10000 cameraFov (float): 76.0941 cameraNearClip (float): 0 cameraNearRange (float): 0 cameraProjection (int): 0 cameraTargetDistance (float): 2167.03 cameraTransform (m44f): [{-0.749392, -4.09782e-008, -0.661945, 264.961}, {-0.662127, 6.51926e-008, 0.749189, 82403.4}, {-1.3035e-008, 1, -0.0233238, 2794.13}, {0, 0, 0, 1}] channels (chlist) compression (compression): None dataWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 4999, 2811] displayWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 4999, 2811] gamma (float): 1 lineOrder (lineOrder): Increasing Y pixelAspectRatio (float): 1 screenWindowCenter (v2f): [0, 0] screenWindowWidth (float): 1 tiles (tiledesc): [64, 64] type (string): "tiledimage" =Channels= A (float) B (float) G (float) R (float)
Darkroom Studio This artist's rendering shows what the 32-story Cello Tower, which will anchor ...
Darkroom Studio This artist's rendering shows what the 32-story Cello Tower, which will anchor a new enclave of retail, dining and public spaces at Origin at Symphony Park, will look like when it is completed.
Darkroom Studio Construction will begin on the Cello Tower at Origin at Symphony Park in the f ...
Darkroom Studio Construction will begin on the Cello Tower at Origin at Symphony Park in the fall. This artist's rendering shows a co-working space.

Origin at Symphony Park, the new mixed-use development by Red Ridge Development, has unveiled a first look inside Cello Tower. Designed by internationally renowned architecture firm Perkins Eastman, with interiors by One Line Design Studio and landscape design by Floor Associates, this 32-story architectural statement is poised to become a defining landmark of the Las Vegas skyline with the most coveted views of any building in the city.

Comprising 240 luxury residences, including eight penthouses, Cello Tower anchors a new enclave of retail, dining and public spaces at Origin at Symphony Park and represents a new caliber of residential living never seen in Las Vegas. With sales launching this winter, interested parties can now register with exclusive sales partner Coldwell Banker Premier Realty.

“We are thrilled to be introducing an unprecedented era of luxury residential living for Las Vegas with Cello Tower,” said Patrick Brennan, CEO of Red Ridge Development. “Every detail of the building — from its innovative architecture to its three floors of amenity spaces and the expansive, light-filled layouts of its residences — has been thoughtfully conceived to set a bold new standard for urban living. We are deeply grateful to the city of Las Vegas for its partnership in bringing this ambitious vision to life. Cello Tower is a testament to Las Vegas’ evolution into a hub of urban luxury and sophisticated living.”

Michael Friebele, associate principal at Perkins Eastman and Origin’s lead designer, said: “In designing Cello Tower, we sought to create a true orchestration of art, architecture and urban living. From its faceted silhouette interacting with the desert sky to the spectacular views that showcase the city and the expansive horizon, the tower’s design is meant to celebrate the spirit of Las Vegas and the transformation of Symphony Park into an energetic urban district. Cello Tower, and its place within the Origin at Symphony Park, will capture attention through a design and placemaking approach that is reverent of the district’s legacy while setting the stage for the future direction of urban living in Las Vegas.”

Cello Tower’s residences feature generously proportioned floor plans and combine elegance with the comforts of a meticulously appointed home. Spacious great rooms feature soaring 10-foot ceilings and expansive windows that frame unimpeded views of the Las Vegas skyline and the surrounding mountains. Gourmet chef’s kitchens boast oversized waterfall islands, custom millwork and top-of-the-line designer appliances perfect for entertaining. Drawing inspiration from the desert landscape, rich hues and textures create a welcoming sanctuary throughout each living space.

Oversized primary suites showcase expansive walk-in closets and spa-inspired baths with luxurious countertops and rain showers. Every detail, from the deep-toned smoked oak floors to the smooth eucalyptus wood cabinetry, is crafted to amplify the room’s refined, casual sophistication.

A collection of eight penthouses occupy the top two floors, each with full corner exposures and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows framing cinematic vistas. The penthouses feature heightened 12- to 14-foot ceilings. adding to their expansive, mansion-in-the-sky feel.

Cello Tower features more than 40,000 square feet of amenities across three floors, including 25,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor lifestyle spaces on the building’s seventh floor. The elevated outdoor environment features an expansive resident lounge with exhibition kitchen and private dining room, TV media wall, a hyper-oxygenated resort-style pool with panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline, a pet spa and park, barbecue areas, an entertainment kitchen and lush parklike landscaping. A 7,000-square-foot wellness floor includes a full-scale health and wellness club with a functional training area, personal training, cold plunge, massage and treatment rooms and sauna and steam rooms. Additionally, there are private workspaces, conference rooms, a golf simulator, a game room and an outdoor cigar lounge with mountain views. An exclusive arrival experience includes private entry and valet, private parking and 24-hour security and surveillance.

“Patrick’s vision for Cello Tower perfectly matches what today’s discerning buyers desire when looking to find a home in Las Vegas,” said Bob Hamrick, chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “Whether they are athletes, executives, medical professionals or second and third homebuyers from across the country, our buyers seek a residence that includes world-class architecture, exceptional amenities and walkable proximity to the best of Las Vegas. Cello Tower’s unmatched combination of luxury living, safety and access to culture, sports and entertainment makes it the epitome of elevated urban living in Las Vegas. There is truly nothing else like it in the city.”

Cello Tower stands within Origin at Symphony Park, the first complete urban development in the core of Las Vegas, featuring an entire programmatic slate to foster neighborhood growth and walkability within the transformative Symphony Park neighborhood. The new pedestrian-friendly district is set to include an upscale grocer, restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. Symphony Park’s verdant, safe, walkable streets and private sidewalks make Cello Tower an urban oasis closely connected to the Arts District and downtown.

Pricing for one- and two-bedroom plus den residences starts at $700,000, and penthouses from $6.5 million. For more information and to register interest, visit CelloTowerResidences.com or call 702-234-4373. To witness in person, visit the Cello Tower Experience Center at 93 South City Parkway, a ground-floor space within Parc Haven in Symphony Park located a block from the Origin at Symphony Park site.

For more information about retail leasing opportunities at Origin at Symphony Park, visit OriginAtSymphonyPark.com or contact Bridget McGarey at The McGarey Group, a Divaris Group Co., by calling 734-356-3356.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin The 22nd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin April 20, kicking off at Down ...
Tour de Summerlin returns April 20
Provided Content

Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest running cycling event, returns to the community April 20. Presented by Howard Hughes, developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

Lennar has opened Hampton, a town home community in Cadence. Hampton features three floor plans ...
Lennar showcases Hampton in Cadence
Provided Content

Hampton, Lennar’s newest neighborhood at Cadence, has officially started selling. Hampton features three floor plans, including the Rhett, Ramsey and Reid — town homes with versatile spaces.

Summerlin offers dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready ...
Summerlin offers ready-to-move-in homes
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 100 unique floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerli ...
Pulte opens Monument at Reverence in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway with multiple neighborhoods developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, Monument offers three unique two-story town home floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

William and Iris Roche, who recently moved from California to Tri Pointe Homes' Azure Park comm ...
Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary in new Tri Pointe home
Provided Content

For William and Iris Roche, the North Las Vegas upscale community of Azure Park by Tri Pointe Homes is a family affair. And soon, the retired couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in their new Azure Park home alongside their three daughters, six grandchildren, two dachshunds, friends and, of course, new neighbors.

Southern Highlands mansion lists for nearly $5M
Provided Content

Nestled within Southern Highlands Country Club, a Tuscan-style estate has hit the Las Vegas market for $4,499,900. John Sullivan, Realtor and team lead of The John Sullivan Group with huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 18 Castle Oaks Court in the Estates, a prestigious community with a private country club.

Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, i ...
Trilogy in Summerlin offers ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle
Provided Content

Shea Homes, one of nine national homebuilders actively building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is meeting growing demand for an active lifestyle sought by those ages 55-plus at Trilogy, its popular neighborhood designed with empty nesters and retirees in mind.

Overture’s Boston model starts in the mid-$300,000s and features spacious, two-story living a ...
Richmond American opens Overture At Cadence
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes has opened its newest neighborhood, Overture, at Cadence. Overture boasts the expansive Boston and Chicago floor plans — stunning paired homes highlighted by vast, tranquil spaces and charming accents throughout.

The age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, features the Resort Club that offers activities ...
Trilogy Sunstone to host grand opening Feb. 24
Provided Content

Northwest Las Vegas Valley age-qualified community, 55+ Trilogy Sunstone, is introducing three new model homes from the limited-series Amalfi Collection this month. On Feb. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m., homebuyers are invited to a grand opening celebration, where they can tour the homes and enjoy live music, light appetizers and beverages.

Tanager Echo is a 294-unit Summerlin luxury apartment community. It features new-urban architec ...
Downtown Summerlin features Tanager Echo
Provided Content

Recently named the winner of Urban Land Institute’s 2023 Placemaking Award in the Transformative Category, Suburban Division, Tanager Echo in Summerlin is a 294-unit wrap-style multifamily apartment community.

More stories
Downtown condo units listed for up to $6M — RENDERINGS
Downtown condo units listed for up to $6M — RENDERINGS
Downtown Summerlin features Tanager Echo
Downtown Summerlin features Tanager Echo
Southern Highlands mansion lists for nearly $5M
Southern Highlands mansion lists for nearly $5M
Trilogy in Summerlin offers ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle
Trilogy in Summerlin offers ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle
Richmond American opens Overture At Cadence
Richmond American opens Overture At Cadence
NAIOP Southern Nevada announced its Spotlight Awards
NAIOP Southern Nevada announced its Spotlight Awards