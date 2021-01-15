First Look: Pinewood at Skye Canyon

Building on the success of Solitude at Skye Canyon, Pulte Homes — a leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder — is now offering homebuyers the opportunity to tour four new, fully furnished model homes at Pinewood, a gated neighborhood within walking distance of Skye Canyon’s many state-of-the-art amenities, and convenient to nearby Smith’s Marketplace and Skye Canyon Marketplace.

Pulte Homes The award-winning Parklane is a stylish and versatile three-to five-bedroom plan, featuring an impressive kitchen design, a generous den and a variety of flexible options in 2,462 square feet.

Pinewood features six, one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 2,191 square feet to 3,202-plus square feet with two- to three-car garages, dens, flex rooms, luxurious owner’s baths, timeless, modern kitchens and ample storage throughout. Perfectly suited for the indoor-outdoor lifestyle of the area, covered patios are a standard feature found in each plan. The two-story plans feature both a loft space and den, and a walk-in pantry. The two-story Trento plan includes a Pulte Planning Center, adjacent to the kitchen, which serves as the perfect homework station or home command center. Balcony options are also available.

Considered the next generation master-planned community, Skye Canyon is perfectly positioned in northwest Las Vegas, with convenient access to the Las Vegas Strip and the tall timbers of Mount Charleston. Within Skye Canyon, Pinewood homeowners will have full access to the many amenities that have been incorporated to encourage an active lifestyle, including the nearly 10,000-square foot Skye Fitness, and the beautifully appointed 8,000-square foot community amenity facility of Skye Center. There’s also an ongoing calendar of community events, recreational activities and social gatherings to look forward to. An abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities include trails and multiple parks, including the sprawling 15-acre Skye Canyon Park. The area’s schools offer exceptional options for education in both public and private settings.

Pulte homes are designed with solutions for today’s challenges and are designed with unique features to help make life easier for homeowners. They’re built with innovative work-from-home spaces, and dedicated home offices with enhanced Wi-Fi, so working from home can be much more productive. Storage spaces are thoughtfully placed exactly where they are needed to maximize every inch of the home. Flexible indoor and outdoor gathering spaces allow homeowners to continue doing the things that bring joy, and better online schooling is made possible with dedicated learning areas where kids can focus and get to work.

Pulte homes are best known for their Life Tested® features, the Energy Advantage program, and for their quality of construction, known better as Pulte Build Quality — a collaborative building experience that keeps homebuyers informed during and after the building process. Pulte homes boast many energy-saving features, including tankless water heaters, 15 SEER air-conditioning systems and conditioned attics. Additionally, jump ducts and transfer grills are designed to help balance air pressure between rooms, helping to maintain an even temperature and maximum comfort throughout the house.

Pulte’s rigorous construction methods include stringent standards and a high level of craftsmanship, designed to ensure that Pulte homes will be built with precision and delivered as promised. Standing behind its product, the company also offers a limited 10-year structural warranty and five-year protection against leaks for every home it builds.

For over 70 years, Pulte has built homes with the homeowner in mind. The things that are important to homebuyers are Pulte’s central focus, and include a solid foundation of quality construction and a simplified buying experience. With insightful Life Tested® design features and easy personalization options, everyday moments are more enjoyable in a new Pulte home.

An indoor haven, an outdoor oasis. A classroom, an office. A play room, a nap room. Everyone defines home a little differently. At Pinewood at Skye Canyon, as in all Pulte communities, homeowners can do more, because Pulte Homes has built-in all the ways to get more out of life. That’s More Life Built In®.

Pinewood is open daily, and walk-in customers are welcome. To schedule a private one-on-one tour, call 702-514-6353. For directions or more information, visit Pulte.com/Pinewood. Details of the Pulte home buying experience, as well as information on all of the Las Vegas-area new home communities can be found at Pulte.com/LasVegas.