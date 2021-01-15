66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

First Look: Pinewood at Skye Canyon

Sponsored Content
January 15, 2021 - 12:18 pm
 
Pulte Homes The award-winning Parklane is a stylish and versatile three-to five-bedroom plan, f ...
Pulte Homes The award-winning Parklane is a stylish and versatile three-to five-bedroom plan, featuring an impressive kitchen design, a generous den and a variety of flexible options in 2,462 square feet.

Building on the success of Solitude at Skye Canyon, Pulte Homes — a leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder — is now offering homebuyers the opportunity to tour four new, fully furnished model homes at Pinewood, a gated neighborhood within walking distance of Skye Canyon’s many state-of-the-art amenities, and convenient to nearby Smith’s Marketplace and Skye Canyon Marketplace.

Pinewood features six, one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 2,191 square feet to 3,202-plus square feet with two- to three-car garages, dens, flex rooms, luxurious owner’s baths, timeless, modern kitchens and ample storage throughout. Perfectly suited for the indoor-outdoor lifestyle of the area, covered patios are a standard feature found in each plan. The two-story plans feature both a loft space and den, and a walk-in pantry. The two-story Trento plan includes a Pulte Planning Center, adjacent to the kitchen, which serves as the perfect homework station or home command center. Balcony options are also available.

Considered the next generation master-planned community, Skye Canyon is perfectly positioned in northwest Las Vegas, with convenient access to the Las Vegas Strip and the tall timbers of Mount Charleston. Within Skye Canyon, Pinewood homeowners will have full access to the many amenities that have been incorporated to encourage an active lifestyle, including the nearly 10,000-square foot Skye Fitness, and the beautifully appointed 8,000-square foot community amenity facility of Skye Center. There’s also an ongoing calendar of community events, recreational activities and social gatherings to look forward to. An abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities include trails and multiple parks, including the sprawling 15-acre Skye Canyon Park. The area’s schools offer exceptional options for education in both public and private settings.

Pulte homes are designed with solutions for today’s challenges and are designed with unique features to help make life easier for homeowners. They’re built with innovative work-from-home spaces, and dedicated home offices with enhanced Wi-Fi, so working from home can be much more productive. Storage spaces are thoughtfully placed exactly where they are needed to maximize every inch of the home. Flexible indoor and outdoor gathering spaces allow homeowners to continue doing the things that bring joy, and better online schooling is made possible with dedicated learning areas where kids can focus and get to work.

Pulte homes are best known for their Life Tested® features, the Energy Advantage program, and for their quality of construction, known better as Pulte Build Quality — a collaborative building experience that keeps homebuyers informed during and after the building process. Pulte homes boast many energy-saving features, including tankless water heaters, 15 SEER air-conditioning systems and conditioned attics. Additionally, jump ducts and transfer grills are designed to help balance air pressure between rooms, helping to maintain an even temperature and maximum comfort throughout the house.

Pulte’s rigorous construction methods include stringent standards and a high level of craftsmanship, designed to ensure that Pulte homes will be built with precision and delivered as promised. Standing behind its product, the company also offers a limited 10-year structural warranty and five-year protection against leaks for every home it builds.

For over 70 years, Pulte has built homes with the homeowner in mind. The things that are important to homebuyers are Pulte’s central focus, and include a solid foundation of quality construction and a simplified buying experience. With insightful Life Tested® design features and easy personalization options, everyday moments are more enjoyable in a new Pulte home.

An indoor haven, an outdoor oasis. A classroom, an office. A play room, a nap room. Everyone defines home a little differently. At Pinewood at Skye Canyon, as in all Pulte communities, homeowners can do more, because Pulte Homes has built-in all the ways to get more out of life. That’s More Life Built In®.

Pinewood is open daily, and walk-in customers are welcome. To schedule a private one-on-one tour, call 702-514-6353. For directions or more information, visit Pulte.com/Pinewood. Details of the Pulte home buying experience, as well as information on all of the Las Vegas-area new home communities can be found at Pulte.com/LasVegas.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police officer posted photo of himself at Capitol protest
Las Vegas police officer posted photo of himself at Capitol protest
2
Sheldon Adelson’s casket arrives in Israel for Friday funeral
Sheldon Adelson’s casket arrives in Israel for Friday funeral
3
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
4
COVID-19 vaccination center opening in Strip resort on Monday
COVID-19 vaccination center opening in Strip resort on Monday
5
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Beazer Homes Meadowbrook, Beazer Homes' new North Las Vegas neighborhood, will open this weeken ...
Beazer opens North Las Vegas neighborhood
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will open its North Las Vegas neighborhood, Meadowbrook, this weekend. The grand opening event will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16. Located at the intersection of Delhi Avenue and Simmons Street, this intimate community will feature 22 single-family homes, and is near shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment, as well as the U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15.

Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is one of five new neighborhoods that recently opened in Summe ...
Summerlin West to open five neighborhoods
PROVIDED CONTENT

As the master-planned community of Summerlin expands westward, five new neighborhoods have opened in recent weeks in the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square, west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue. Situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, the Summerlin West area boasts select areas with beautiful vantage points and vistas.

Beth Campbell
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 16
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based architect Sheldon Colen of SCA Design will open a Scottsdale office to expand current architectural and interior design services to Arizona. Nickel Lowman, regional procurement and business development manager, is leading the expansion operations.

StoryBook Homes is building a new-home rental community, Treville Court, in the southwest valle ...
StoryBook announces Treville Court, its first new home rental community
Provided Content

For the first time in its history, Las Vegas-based StoryBook Homes is building a community of new homes for Southern Nevada renters who are not seeking to purchase a home but want the benefits of living independently within a small community.

Rick Barron of Signature Homes was appointed as the 2021 Southern Nevada Home Builders Associat ...
Southern Nevada Home Builders Association announces 2021 board
Provided Content

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA) and HomeAid Southern Nevada hosted its yearly Installation and Awards show Dec. 10. The event, which takes place annually to gather members of the homebuilding industry and celebrate successes of the passing year, announced official appointments of those who would be leading the charge on each organization’s board of directors in 2021.

Beazer Homes opens Meadowbrook, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, on Jan. 16 ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Meadowbrook in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host a grand opening event for Meadowbrook, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at the intersection of Delhi Avenue and Simmons Street, this intimate community will feature 22 single-family homes, and is conveniently near shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment, as well as the U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 freeways.

Summerlin has retained its No. 3 ranking nationally for 2020 based on new home sales, according ...
Summerlin retains No. 3 spot in nation for new home sales
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has retained its No. 3 ranking for new home sales in 2020 by RCLCO, national real estate consultant that has been ranking master-planned communities, or MPCs since 1994.

With the start of the new year comes resolutions for getting fit and living a healthier lifesty ...
Fitness a way of life in Summerlin
Provided Content

For residents of Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active thanks to an abundance of recreational amenities within the community.

Varenna by Woodside Homes in Lake Las Vegas offers two single-story floor plans up to 1,904 squ ...
Neighborhoods open in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas has recently welcomed several new neighborhoods to the Best of Las Vegas award-winning Henderson master plan. From intimate single-story to spacious semi-custom homes, there is something for everyone at this unique lakeside resort community.