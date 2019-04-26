Fitness and nutrition buff discovers One Las Vegas

Jodi Tiahrt has lived in Las Vegas for nearly two decades, but it wasn’t until recently she found her dream home in the sky at One Las Vegas. (Mona Shield Payne/One Las Vegas)

South Dakota native Jodi Tiahrt never thought she’d find herself living in the Entertainment Capital of the World, let alone buying her dream home here. Her discovery of One Las Vegas quickly solidified Nevada as her home and validated the nearly two decades she already had under her belt as a Las Vegas resident.

“I moved to the valley in 2001 and have lived in all corners of Southern Nevada, renting one apartment, condominium or home after another,” Tiahrt said. “Earlier this year, a friend who previously lived in One Las Vegas, recommended I explore my options for buying a home there because he loved the entire experience so much. I visited the sales center on a whim and was immediately drawn to the location, security, floor plans, energy, amenities and overall lifestyle – so much so I didn’t even bother looking anywhere else.”

While a relationship that ultimately came to an end was her reason for moving here years ago, her longtime true love for fitness and nutrition kept her grounded. She eventually started her own company, developing and selling protein bars in Las Vegas. Operating and running a business near the airport, while constantly maintaining her fitness level in the gym, made owning a home at One Las Vegas even more appealing, thanks to the community’s location and state-of-the-art fitness center. And, as an owner of two small dogs, One Las Vegas’ dog parks and agility course made entertaining her four-legged companions easy.

“My protein bar manufacturing facility is located near the airport, so the proximity of One Las Vegas to McCarran, as well as the Strip, was a real plus,” Tiahrt said. “And thanks to adjacency to I-15, getting to the Strip and even Summerlin is easy. As a single woman, safety and security are paramount, so living in a high-rise with 24-7 security was a must. One Las Vegas has given me that invaluable peace of mind.”

Tiahrt also appreciates the convenience of having one bill for all her utilities thanks to One Las Vegas’ homeowners association fee, which is not only affordable, but inclusive of resident amenities, maintenance, water, sewer, cable and internet. She spent years keeping track of all her bills and said she’s relieved for that phase of her life to finally be over.

“When all my friends were buying homes, I was investing all my earnings as a cocktail server into my business. And, while that sacrifice was well worth it, it prevented me from owning a home. Now, I walk downstairs for my morning cup of joe from the community coffee bar, greeted by the friendly concierge and neighbors, before hitting the gym for a workout. Sometimes, I even take a moment to enjoy some reading in the community’s library. My new life at One Las Vegas is such a dream, I sometimes have to remind myself I’m not on vacation, but I’m home.”

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet with floor plans offering views of the mountains and the Strip. Two-bedroom homes are priced from the mid $300,000s and three-bedroom homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

One Las Vegas received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options as low as 3 percent down for eligible first-time homebuyers and is only the second condominium community in Las Vegas since 2008 to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval. One Las Vegas also offers buyers Veterans Affairs guaranteed mortgages in addition to traditional 15- and 30-year financing options.

One Las Vegas is located close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport, and is also in close proximity to the T-Mobile Arena and the under-construction NFL Raiders Stadium. Town Square, just a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options right in the neighborhood.

