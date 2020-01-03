57°F
Fitness is a way of life in Summerlin

January 3, 2020 - 3:11 pm
 

With the start of the New Year comes resolutions for getting fit and living a healthier lifestyle. For residents of Summerlin, which rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, there are many opportunities to stay active thanks to an abundance of recreational amenities within the community.

This includes more than 150 miles of the award-winning Summerlin trail system; nearly 250 parks of all sizes that are home to tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball and softball fields and playgrounds; five community swimming pools; 10 public and private golf courses and adjacency to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a world-class rock-climbing and hiking destination that has become a popular spot for cycling.

“It’s that time of year when many are recommitting themselves to getting or staying fit,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “Since the community’s inception, Summerlin has been designed to encourage and accommodate an active, healthy lifestyle. In addition to Summerlin’s vast outdoor amenities, the community boasts six community centers that offer group fitness classes including Pilates, weight training and martial arts year-round. So everyone, regardless of the time of year, can maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Some of Summerlin’s many special events are also geared toward fitness, including Tour de Summerlin — an annual cycling event that offers 40-, 60- and 80-mile courses through the scenic community and nearby Conservation Area; and the Summerlin Half Marathon, both scheduled to start and end at Downtown Summerlin this year on April 25, dubbed the Summerlin Wellness Festival. Registration for both events is now open at Summerlin.com, and both events are open to the public.

Downtown Summerlin, the community’s retail, dining, sports and entertainment destination, is home to multiple fitness facilities, including Lifetime Athletic, a world-class athletic club, along with Pure Barre, TruFusion and Dance Dynamics. Yoga on the Lawn is a regular occurrence during good weather, drawing fitness enthusiasts of all ages.

The Summerlin Trail System, made up of four types of trails, ranks in community surveys as Summerlin’s most popular amenity. Spanning more than 150 miles, the Summerlin Trail connects neighborhoods and villages and provides children with safe passageways to school. Best of all, it provides miles of uninterrupted and varied scenery for jogging, walking, strolling and cycling.

While four of the community’s outdoor community pools are closed during the winter, the Indoor Aquatic Center at Faiss Park is open year-round. The Arbors Tennis &Play Park offers year-round tennis lessons and leagues. And given the number of parks with ball fields in Summerlin, youth and adult baseball, softball and T-ball leagues are abundant in the community.

And finally, golf is yet another sport for which the community of Summerlin is known. In fact, Summerlin is home to Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club courses: TPC Summerlin and TPC Las Vegas. TPC Summerlin hosts the PGA TOUR Fed Ex Cup Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Other popular courses include the Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear’s Best in The Ridges; and two courses at Red Rock Country Club designed by Arnold Palmer. With a variety of courses for all skill levels, there’s a golf course in Summerlin for just about everyone.

“Summerlin creates opportunities for children and adults to have fun and stay healthy,” Bisterfeldt said. “Summerlin isn’t just a master-planned community; it’s a way of life. So choose wisely where you live. Your body will thank you!”

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 30-plus neighborhoods throughout nine villages: The Ridges, The Cliffs, The Mesa, The Paseos, The Canyons, Reverence, Summerlin Centre, South Square and Stonebridge. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, from just over 1,100 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. Visit Summerlin.com for more information.

