Fitness is a way of life in Summerlin

Getting fit and living a healthier lifestyle is often top of mind for many at the start of each new year. For residents of the master-planned community Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities.

Summerlin offers 300-plus parks of all sizes that are home to tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, baseball and softball fields and playgrounds. (Summerlin)

Some of Summerlin's many special events are also geared toward healthy activities, including Tour de Summerlin — an annual cycling event that offers 40-, 60- and 80-mile courses through the scenic community and nearby Conservation Area. This year, Tour de Summerlin is scheduled for April 20.

Summerlin Known for its embrace of healthy living created by amenities that provide opportunity for movement and activity, Summerlin offers more than 200 miles of its award-winning trail system; and is adjacent to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Known for its embrace of healthy living created by amenities that provide opportunities for movement and activity, Summerlin offers more than 200 miles of its award-winning trail system; 300-plus parks of all sizes that are home to tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, baseball and softball fields and playgrounds; five community swimming pools; 10 public and private golf courses; and last but not least, adjacency to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a world-class rock-climbing and hiking destination that is also one of the valley’s most popular cycling spots.

“Since the community’s inception, Summerlin has been designed to encourage and accommodate an active, healthy lifestyle,’ said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience. “In addition to outdoor amenities, Summerlin boasts community centers that offer residents group fitness classes including Pilates, weight training and martial arts year-round. Everyone, regardless of the time of year, can maintain a healthy lifestyle in Summerlin.”

Some of Summerlin’s many special events are also geared toward healthy activities, including Tour de Summerlin — an annual cycling event that offers 40-, 60- and 80-mile courses through the scenic community and nearby Conservation Area. This year, Tour de Summerlin is scheduled for April 20. More information is on Summerlin.com.

Downtown Summerlin, the community’s walkable urban core offering shopping, dining, sports, entertainment, office buildings and luxury residential apartments, is home to multiple fitness facilities. These include Lifetime Athletic, a world-class athletic club, along with Pure Barre, TruFusion and Dance Dynamics. Fitness on the Lawn is a regular occurrence during good weather, drawing fitness enthusiasts of all ages. Fit4Mom Las Vegas offers outdoor classes at Downtown Summerlin each week.

The Summerlin Trail System, comprised of four types of trails, ranks in community surveys as Summerlin’s most popular amenity. Spanning more than 200 miles, the Summerlin Trail connects neighborhoods and villages and provides children with safe passageways to school. Best of all, it provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for jogging, walking, strolling and cycling, encouraging residents to get outside and move.

While four of the community’s outdoor community pools are closed during the winter, the Indoor Aquatic Center at Faiss Park is open year-round. The Arbors Tennis &Play Park offers year-round tennis lessons and leagues. Given the number of parks with ball fields in Summerlin, youth and adult baseball, softball and T-ball leagues are abundant in the community.

Finally, golf is yet another sport for which the community of Summerlin is known. In fact, Summerlin is home to Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club courses: TPC Summerlin and TPC Las Vegas. TPC Summerlin hosts the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup Shriners Children’s Open, scheduled for Oct. 10-13 this year. Other popular courses include the Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear’s Best in The Ridges; and two courses at Red Rock Country Club designed by Arnold Palmer. With a variety of courses for all skill levels, there’s a golf course in Summerlin for just about everyone.

“Summerlin creates opportunities and provides easily accessible places for children and adults to have fun and stay active,” Bisterfeldt said. “Summerlin isn’t just a master-planned community, it’s a way of life.”

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. In addition to all those already mentioned, the list includes 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.