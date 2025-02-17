Fitness is a way of life in Summerlin

For residents of Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities.

Summerlin With more than 200 miles of trails, 300-plus parks and a variety of events, including Tour de Summerlin, the community’s popular cycling event set for April 26 this year, Summerlin encourages a healthy, active lifestyle.

Known for promoting healthy living created through amenities that encourage movement and activity, Summerlin offers more than 200 miles of its award-winning trail system; 300-plus parks of all sizes that are home to tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, baseball and softball fields and playgrounds; five community swimming pools; 10 public and private golf courses; and adjacency to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a world-class rock-climbing and hiking destination that is also one of the valley’s most popular cycling spots.

Some of Summerlin’s many special events are geared toward healthy activities, including Tour de Summerlin — an annual cycling event that offers 20-, 40-, and 80-mile courses through the scenic community and nearby National Conservation Area. This year, Tour de Summerlin is scheduled for April 26. For more information or to register, visit Summerlin.com.

Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant and walkable urban core offering shopping, dining, sports, entertainment, office buildings and luxury residential apartments, is home to multiple fitness facilities. They include Lifetime Athletic, a world-class athletic club, Pure Barre, TruFusion and Dance Dynamics.

Under development is Mark Wahlberg’s MUNICIPAL GYM powered by EoS Fitness that will open by 2026. During good weather, Downtown Summerlin is also host to Fitness on the Lawn, drawing fitness enthusiasts of all ages, and Fit4Mom Las Vegas offers outdoor classes at Downtown Summerlin each week.

New to Downtown Summerlin this year is Roller Rink presented by The Summer Camp at The Meadows School. This outdoor, retro-inspired roller-skating rink will open on Feb. 14 and operate through early May 2025. Operating hours, skate rental fees and reservations available at Summerlin.com.

The Summerlin Trail system, comprising six types of trails, ranks in community surveys as Summerlin’s most popular amenity. Spanning more than 200 miles, the Summerlin Trail system connects neighborhoods and villages and provides children with safe passageways to school. Best of all, it provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for jogging, walking, strolling and cycling, encouraging residents to get outside and move.

While four of the community’s outdoor community pools are closed during the winter, the Indoor Aquatic Center at Faiss Park is open year-round.

The Arbors Tennis & Play Park offers year-round tennis lessons and leagues. Given the number of parks with ballfields in Summerlin, youth and adult baseball, softball and T-ball leagues are abundant in the community.

Finally, golf is yet another sport for which Summerlin is known. Summerlin is home to Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club courses: TPC Summerlin and TPC Las Vegas.

Other popular courses include the Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear’s Best in The Ridges and two courses at Red Rock Country Club designed by Arnold Palmer. With a variety of courses for all skill levels, there is a golf course in Summerlin for just about everyone. For more information on Summerlin amenities or actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. Summerlin is also home to Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.