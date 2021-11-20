Five final homesites for sale at The Ridges in Summerlin

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, recently released five final homesites in The Ridges. First opened in 2000, The Ridges is the community’s 793-acre exclusive hillside custom home enclave perched along the valley’s western rim at the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, recently released five final homesites in The Ridges. First opened in 2000, The Ridges is the community’s 793-acre exclusive hillside custom home enclave perched along the valley’s western rim at the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Of the five remaining lots, three are half-acre homesites in the neighborhood of Indigo and situated adjacent Bear’s Best Las Vegas, the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course that runs throughout The Ridges. The starting prices range from $2,500,000 to $2,525,000.

The other two, located in Azure, each offer exceptional and unique advantages: Lot No. 10 is the last remaining homesite in The Ridges that sits immediately adjacent the Conservation Area. It is priced from $1,950,000. Lot No. 63, priced from $2,650,000, is an oversized homesite with a desert shelf that creates the ultimate in privacy.

According to Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp., The Ridges has long offered private sanctuary for the city’s beloved professional athletes, celebrities, captains of industry, community leaders and influencers.

“Not surprisingly, interest in these last five homesites is extraordinary,” Orrock continued. “The opportunity to build your custom dream home in the city’s standard-setting luxury community with a Summerlin address has obvious appeal. We are confident these last homesites will sell quickly.”

With an elevation at 3,100 feet above sea level, The Ridges is twice the height of The Strat, the iconic Las Vegas landmark.

“Thanks to its elevated location, The Ridges delivers consistently cooler temperatures, offers expansive views of the entire valley to the east and Red Rock to the west,” Orrock said.

Named by Forbes.com in 2003 as the third most exclusive gated community in America, just three years after its inception, The Ridges is home to nearly 400 completed custom homes and another 30 currently under construction, of which the majority are primary residences, ensuring a year-round vibrancy often missing from other luxury communities. The village has unfolded in eight distinctive neighborhoods, each featuring another layer of gated security and embracing their own unique aesthetic.

The Ridges’ signature design aesthetic embodies a desert contemporary style to blend into its natural surroundings via horizontal rooflines and colors consistent with the environment — evident in stunning custom homes designed by many of the region’s leading architects.

In addition to Bear’s Best Las Vegas, The Ridges is home to Club Ridges, a fitness facility with resort-style pool, tennis courts, workout rooms and gathering place for the exclusive use of Ridges residents.

For information on the remaining Ridges homesites, contact Elle Gaensslen, sales and marketing manager, at 702-302-4783 or elle.gaensslen@howardhughes.com.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 115 floor plans in 19 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.