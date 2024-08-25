Five Summerlin neighborhoods reach final inventory

Five Summerlin neighborhoods have limited home inventory remaining, and in many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Five Summerlin neighborhoods have limited home inventory remaining, and in many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

For active adults and empty-nesters looking to right-size their homes, Summerlin offers neighborhoods exclusively for homebuyers ages 55-plus, including two with limited new home inventory remaining. Heritage by Lennar is located in the picturesque village of Stonebridge and offers three remaining single-family detached home styles that range from 1,232 square feet to 1,422 square feet, priced from the $500,000s. The neighborhood is staff-gated and features a robust offering of amenities including pickleball courts, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse, creating the full and active lifestyle many empty-nesters and retirees are seeking.

Trilogy by Shea Homes, another 55-plus neighborhood nearing close-out, is located in the village of South Square, offering an abundance of nearby retail and neighborhood services. Remaining attached homes offer four single- and two-story floor plans from 1,538 square feet to 2,748 square feet that encourage entertaining and offer reduced maintenance. The neighborhood’s planned activities, events, concerts, classes and clubs offer many opportunities to enjoy life and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle full of fun and socialization. The Outlook Club is at the center of the community and houses a resort-style pool, fitness center, culinary studio, social spaces, pickleball courts and bocce ball courts. Homes in the staff-gated neighborhood are priced from the high $600,000s.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in The Canyons village, a scenic, golf-themed area of the community, features an elegant collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a mid-rise. Remaining homes range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet and are priced from approximately $1 million. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin; and neighboring Angel Park just outside the community.

In the western area of Summerlin is the district of Kestrel, home to Blacktail by Pulte Homes that is down to its final homes. Blacktail offers four distinctive floor plans, each with a striking three-story vertical elevation that includes a highly desirable rooftop deck designed to take advantage of the area’s topography. Here, residents will enjoy expansive views of the Las Vegas Valley and the glittering Las Vegas Strip to the east, and the mountains to the west — from their own rooftop deck. Blacktail homes range from 2,338 square feet to 2,572 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

Thrive by Edward Homes Nevada is the final neighborhood down to its last homes. Thrive, located along W. Charleston Blvd. minutes from Downtown Summerlin offers maintenance-free and convenient condominiums from 1,495 square feet to 1,757 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s. A gated neighborhood, Thrive offers residents exclusive access to a community pool/spa and pet park. The neighborhood features modern, contemporary architecture with condo homes offering high ceilings, open and spacious floor plans and a number of optional design features.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.