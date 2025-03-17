Five Summerlin neighborhoods reach final inventory

Five neighborhoods within Summerlin are quickly approaching their final inventory. As these neighborhoods near close-out, homebuilders are providing special incentives, including special pricing, additional upgrades and unique offers.

Five neighborhoods within Summerlin are quickly approaching their final inventory. As these neighborhoods near close-out, homebuilders are providing special incentives, including special pricing, additional upgrades and unique offers.

For active adults and empty-nesters seeking a more manageable living space, Summerlin offers neighborhoods with amenity features targeted to ages 55-plus. Heritage by Lennar, located in the picturesque village of Stonebridge, offers three remaining single-family detached home styles that range from 1,232 square feet to 1,422 square feet, priced from the $500,000s. All homes offer single-story living. The neighborhood is staff-gated and features a robust offering of amenities including pickleball courts, a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse, creating the full and active lifestyle many empty-nesters and retirees are seeking.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in The Canyons village — a scenic, golf-themed area of the community — features an elegant collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a mid-rise. Remaining homes range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet and are priced from approximately $1 million. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin; and neighboring Angel Park just outside the community.

Thrive by Edward Homes, located near Sagemont Park and just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, offers maintenance-free, modern condominiums ranging from 1,495 square feet to 1,835 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. The homes include high ceilings, spacious open floor plans, and a variety of optional design features available. The gated neighborhood includes a resident pool, spa and pet park.

Situated west of the 215 Beltway are two neighborhoods with easy access to just about anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin located minutes away. Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes, located in the Kestrel district, has only three homes remaining, including two models, and each home includes a private backyard. These two-story, single-family floor plans range from 2,370 square feet to 2,500 square feet, priced from the $800,000s. The neighborhood is close to two new parks under construction — Kestrel Creek Arroyo opening this year, and Bluebird Park, slated to open next year.

Nighthawk by KB Home in the Kestrel Commons district offers six two-story floor plans ranging from 1,720 square feet to 2,466 square feet and priced from the high $500,000s to the mid-$600,000s. Nighthawk homes feature covered extended patios, which pair with the open green space within the neighborhood and immediate access to Summerlin’s trail system by way of the Urban Trail. The Urban Trail, designed for multi-modal transportation to safely accommodate cyclists and pedestrians, is located along the neighborhood’s eastern edge to provide a seamless connection with the outdoors.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.