Flock Fowl prepares to open at The Ogden

The Ogden, a 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, continues to reinvigorate its food and retail offerings with the addition of Flock Fowl, an eatery known for its “perfect plate of chicken rice.” The restaurant, on the property’s ground floor in a 2,500-square-foot space, expects to open its doors later this year. In advance of its grand opening, the restaurant is offering a pop-up bar exclusively for Ogden residents, which features Pan-Asian small plates and libations.

Flock & Fowl brings its famous chicken and rice dishes to The Ogden and opens later this year. (Mona Shield Payne The Ogden)

“We are excited to expand our dining options with Flock &Fowl’s second valley location and know that residents and nonresidents, alike, will truly enjoy the unique, yet simplistic cuisine credited for putting the eatery on the map,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, purchased The Ogden in 2013 as DK Las Vegas.

“This place really has wings of its own, if you know what I mean! The hybrid of our homeowners, from young professionals to empty-nesters and retirees, appreciate the convenience and sense of community created by the ongoing expansion of our retail space. Flock &Fowl truly complements our offerings at The Ogden and rounds out the diverse dining options available right outside our residents’ doorsteps.”

Other retail and dining options on the ground floor of The Ogden include Oddfellows, a lively video nightclub; Bombshell, a vintage-inspired beauty salon offering hair, nails and skin-care services; and Rachel’s Kitchen, serving fresh, high-quality and delicious food with a gourmet touch at affordable prices.

Restaurant connoisseurs and husband-and-wife power couple Sheridan Su and Jenny Wong operate Flock &Fowl with its original location on West Sahara Avenue. The new Ogden location will feature longer hours and an expanded menu with globally inspired dishes to cater to the area’s diverse clientele.

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to remodel the lobby with high-end design treatments to create an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; added new upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; and enhanced amenities such as a Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and remodeled rooftop pool.

Right outside the front door of The Ogden are more than 150 restaurants, many of them among the city’s most popular eateries, bars, attractions and an energy that continues to build with ongoing redevelopment of downtown Las Vegas.

The Ogden offers flexible financing options, including Veterans Affairs- and Fannie Mae-backed loans, making it easier for homebuyers to lock in their dream homes. Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom, 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the mid-$300,000s to a three-bedroom-plus-den, 2,044-square-foot home, starting in the low $500,000s. The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room, extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s onsite sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North, call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.