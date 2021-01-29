54°F
Four neighborhoods still available in The Cliffs

January 29, 2021 - 12:33 pm
 
Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison is one of four neighborhoods in The Cliffs village at Summerlin w ...
Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison is one of four neighborhoods in The Cliffs village at Summerlin with homes still available. Jade Ridge homes range from 1,526 square feet to 2,366 square feet and are priced from the high $300,000s to the high $400,000s. (Taylor Morrison)

Four neighborhoods are actively selling in The Cliffs village in the master-planned community of Summerlin: Regency by Toll Brothers; Nova Ridge by Tri Pointe Homes; Terra Luna by Tri Pointe Homes; and Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison. Together, these neighborhoods provide the final opportunity to buy new homes in this stunning village along Summerlin’s southwestern edge.

The Cliffs, aptly named for its picturesque ridgeline that forms its spectacular backdrop, has been one of the community’s most popular spots for those seeking the home of their dreams. Conveniently located near the 215 Beltway, the village is situated on elevated topography that offers exquisite views from many vantage points of the Las Vegas Valley and the Strip to the east and the Spring Mountains to the west. Homes in The Cliffs embrace a “rugged contemporary” architectural style designed to blend harmoniously with the surrounding environment, including horizontal roof lines and earthy, colors.

Regency by Toll Brothers is an age-qualified, gated neighborhood offering a complete active-adult lifestyle via an abundance of amenities including a first-class recreation and fitness center, pickleball courts and pools. All Regency homes are single story and range from 1,665 to 2,223 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s to the mid-$600,000s. Just over 100 Regency homes remain.

Nova Ridge by Tri Pointe Homes is a gated neighborhood offering contemporary living in both single- and two-story elevations. Nova Ridge homes range from 3,158 to 3,263 square feet, priced from the low $800,000s. There are currently fewer than five homes offering two floor plan options remaining at Nova Ridge.

At the gated neighborhood of Terra Luna by Tri Pointe Homes, nearly 60 homes remain with limited opportunity for three of the original plans, and four new plans available soon. Terra Luna homes offer a mix of single- and two-story elevations, spanning from 2,064 to 3,279 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s to the high $900,000s.

And Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison, with more than 130 homes remaining, offers seven floor plans in both single- and two-story elevations. Jade Ridge homes range from 1,526 to 2,366 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s to the high $400,000s.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing, Summerlin, The Cliffs opened in 2015 to critical and popular acclaim and has easily lived up to its hype.

“The Cliffs boasts an exceptionally beautiful setting, proximity to the 215 Beltway and abundant amenities,” she said. “With a range of homes in a variety of price points, The Cliffs is a multigenerational village that appeals to buyers of all ages and incomes — but all seeking the same natural beauty and access to amenities that encourage an active, outdoor lifestyle.”

Three schools in The Cliffs make the village a perfect place for families. Public schools include Shelley Berkley Elementary and Faiss Middle School, while. Bishop Gorman High is a nationally acclaimed private Catholic high school.

Amenities in The Cliffs village include not one but two water parks: Wet ’n’ Wild and Clark County’s Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool. The Summerlin Trail System winds through the village to offer miles of uninterrupted paths for walking, strolling and running. The trail system, which will eventually connect to both existing and future county trails to the west, is punctuated with shaded rest stops and boasts many overlooks with expansive views of the valley and city skyline. Oak Leaf Park, the village’s central community park, features pickleball courts, shaded playgrounds and picnic pavilion, climbing tower, central lawn and open play area, and even a demonstration garden.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights’ NHL practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers nearly 160 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

