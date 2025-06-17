Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Lake Las Vegas

Let freedom ring and the fireworks soar! Lake Las Vegas is once again partnering with the city of Henderson to present its annual lakeside Fourth of July fireworks show, set to dazzle residents and guests July 4 at 9 p.m. over the community’s signature 320-acre lake.

Lake Las Vegas and the city of Henderson will present the annual lakeside Fourth of July fireworks show July 4 at 9 p.m. (Lake Las Vegas)

“Our Fourth of July fireworks show is an event we look forward to each year,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “It’s a highlight of the summer and a tradition that brings together the community for a festive and memorable night by the lake.”

The event is free and open to the public with viewing available throughout the community, including The Village at Lake Las Vegas, which is home to several waterfront restaurants and dessert shops. Grassy and open seating areas near Seasons Grocery & Deli provide space for residents and guests to relax and enjoy the festivities.

The fireworks display will be visible from residences throughout the master plan, along with the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Reflection Bay Golf Club and Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

In addition to Lake Las Vegas’ show, The city of Henderson will host a free fireworks display at Heritage Park starting at 9 p.m.

For more information about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

